“It looks like Russia will maintain war”, says Ukraine after ministerial meeting

Ukrainian foreign ministers, Dmytro Kulebaand from Russia, Sergei Lavrovgathered this Thursday, 10, in Turkey, in an attempt to put an end to the war in Eastern Europe. The meeting, however, ended with no progress in this regard.

“We talked about the issue of the 24-hour ceasefire to resolve most urgent issues from a humanitarian point of view. We have not made progress in this field, unfortunately,” Kuleba declared after the meeting, adding that Ukraine was “ready for a new meeting in this format if there are prospects of finding a solution”.

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine also said that Russia indicates that it will continue with its offensive against Ukraine. Kuleba added that the neighboring country wants a surrender from Kiev, but will not get it.

“Lavrov has a different impression of what foreign ministers do in a crisis,” he added.

Lavrov: Putin would not refuse meeting with Zelensky

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putinwould not refuse a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyto discuss “specific” issues.

Regarding the meeting with Kuleba, Lavrov said that the meeting served to confirm that Russia “has no alternatives” and also stressed that meetings like this “cannot be used to replace the main negotiations” in Belarus.

“We did not attack Ukraine. A situation was created that was a threat to Moscow, we made several appeals, but no one listened to us,” said the Russian foreign minister to justify the invasion.

According to Lavrov, the so-called “special operation” is going according to plan, and Russia’s goal is for Ukraine to be “neutral”.

new attacks

So far, negotiations in Belarus have managed to produce only a fragile agreement to create humanitarian corridorsbut Kiev and Moscow exchange accusations of boycotting the evacuation of civilians.

In Mariupol, a city in southeastern Ukraine that has been besieged by Russian troops for almost two weeks, an attack promoted by the invaders destroyed a children’s hospital and caused consternation in the world. At least three people died in the attack, including a girl.

Lavrov said the children’s hospital “was used as a base for the Azov Battalion,” a Ukrainian neo-Nazi militia. The chancellor gave no evidence of his claim.

The number of civilians killed in Mariupol, a strategic city on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, is estimated at more than 1,300 since the start of the Russian invasion, and bodies are being buried in mass graves. “We are not able to calculate how many dead we have. We cannot collect all the bodies and count them,” he told CNN Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov.

Last morning, bombings also took place against a residential building near Kharkivin northeastern Ukraine, leaving at least four dead, including two children.

