Kelly Key opens medicine and talks about health, after cancer: I follow

According to the singer, she always takes her medicine wherever she goes.

Known as one of the most beloved artists in Brazil, Kelly Key took everyone by surprise by announcing that he had battled skin cancer – the kind basal cell carcinoma – end of year 2019

Thus, even cured, the singer lives attentive to her health. Proof of this is that she maintains daily care of her body and launched the “Baby Baby” project.

The artist chose the name in reference to her musical success Baba and aims at various physical exercises and nutrition tips to maintain good health.

This Friday, the 11th, Kelly Key showed that she is focused on her project on social media.

In the click, the singer showed her manipulated medication and assumed: “Good morning muses, a break and I want to know: how are you? How was your week? This way, I follow the stripe my goal”.

SINGER TALKS ABOUT DISEASE

As we mentioned, Kelly Key discovered cancer in 2019 and gave an interview to “Quem”.

“At the end of 2019 I discovered skin cancer and had it removed. That was when I was in Portugal,” she famously began.

Subsequently, the artist confirmed that she removed the spots for analysis. “The result of the biopsy confirmed that it was a basal cell carcinoma and they asked to remove a little more”, she said, who pointed out that she had removed other spots, which gave the same result.

“People are scared, afraid. It was a shock to me, I was in shock. when i received [a notícia] I was scared and my doctors were instrumental in keeping me calm. Now I’m healed,” Kelly Key said.

SURGERY IN HURRY

Recently, Kelly Key had to have surgery in a hurry to remove some gallstones.

Shortly after the procedure, the singer made a publication to reassure fans. “The surgery was a success and I’m ready to go home tomorrow,” she began, and continued:

“I made several stories for you and I’m answering some directs… I also opened a question box to distract myself a little and chat”, declared Kelly Key.