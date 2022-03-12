Longest car in the world has 30m, swimming pool, helipad and golf course

The longest car in the world according to the Guinness Book recently had its renovation announced and was finally ready to drive on the streets. The model, which was built in 1986, has no less than 30.54 meters and many different attractions. But it wasn’t always that way: he was originally “only” 18.28 meters.

Dubbed “The American Dream”, the limousine has two V8 engines – one in the front and one in the back – and 26 wheels in all. Its design was done by car customizer Jay Ohrberg – who was involved in the design of the DeLorean that appears in the movie “Back to the Future”.

The model is based on the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousine and can be driven from either end as it has two sections, which are joined by a hinge.

Impressive from the outside, the limousine also has attractions inside, such as a large water bed, a swimming pool with a trampoline, a jacuzzi, a mini-golf course and a helipad. As it could not be otherwise, there is still a large internal space, with 75 seats.

TVs, refrigerator and telephone are also included.

“The helipad is structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel struts underneath and can support up to 5,000 pounds (2,300 kg),” says Michael Manning, who was involved in the restoration.

The giant limousine was forgotten for years before being rediscovered by manning at an online auction.

“The corporation that had advertised the vehicle considered my initial offer too low, so we partnered and brought it to New York,” he says.

“We were going to restore it at my school, but there wasn’t enough funding to take on the project. So the car sat behind my building in Mineola for about seven, eight years. Then I ended up listing it on eBay again and figured if If I didn’t sell it, I’d take it to some property I have in the Catskills.”

In 2019, Michael Dezer, owner of the Dezerland Park Car Museum and Tourist Attractions in Orlando, Florida, saw the car ad and contacted Manning.

After being shipped to the site, the model was rebuilt into a $250,000 project that took three years to complete.

“It has the original look. It’s an original Eldorado stretched out to be the longest limousine in the world,” says Manning.

“Getting to drive again was difficult. We took the whole cabin out of the car – the dashboard, the front seat, the engine and cut it. We put in a new powertrain because the old one was totally destroyed and we couldn’t rebuild that section.”

Manning says that from now on the limousine will travel as little as possible. “You really couldn’t put it on the road because it’s too long. It was built to be exposed.”

American Dream will be on display at the Dezerland Park Car Museum.

