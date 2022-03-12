Losartan off the market: how to proceed if you need the drug | Health

disclosure Losartan has been withdrawn from the market

Sanofi Medley’s announcement that it is preventively withdrawing all its products with the active ingredient Losartan has raised doubts among patients who use the drug to treat high blood pressure or heart failure.

Medicines are being withdrawn from the market after impurities are found that, in the long term, can pose risks to human health. To avoid any future problems, the drug is being withdrawn from circulation to return to the market with the API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) adjusted.

If you use any medication with Losartan, whether it is Medley brand or another manufacturer, know that there is no reason to panic or be distressed.

The Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC) communicated in a note that there are no facts or evidence to recommend the modification of the strategy that uses Losartan as a treatment. But the class entity stressed that the products “mentioned in a Sanofi-Medley communiqué must be replaced and recalled according to the company’s own guidance”. The pharmacist is collecting the following drugs:

Valtrian® HCT (Losartan Potassium + Hydrochlorothiazide) 50mg + 12.5mg

Valtrian® HCT (Losartan Potassium + Hydrochlorothiazide) 100mg + 25mg

Valtrian® 50mg (Losartan Potassium)

Valtrian® 100mg (Losartan Potassium)

Do you take Losartan and are not sure what to do? See some guidelines below:

I use Sanofi Medley Losartan. What do I do?

Talk to your doctor right away: Do not make any decisions before talking to your cardiologist. Only this professional can recommend a new medication or guide the change to a Losartan manufactured by another laboratory. Stopping treatment for high blood pressure or heart failure without medical advice is more harmful to your health than continuing to use the medicine.

Schedule medication collection: After following your cardiologist’s advice on how to proceed with your treatment, call Sanofi Medley and schedule the collection of the medication you were using. Medley’s Customer Service phone number is 0800-703-0014. The service is open from Monday to Friday, from 08:00 to 18:00.

I use Losartana, but it’s from another brand. What do I do?

Continue with your treatment as usual: impurities were only detected in Medley’s Losartan products. All medicines with this active ingredient from other laboratories are safe and do not pose any health risk. Therefore, all of them continue to sell normally. There is no cause for concern.

SCB stated in its note that, to date, “similar problems have not been reported in other drugs belonging to the class of angiotensin receptor blockers in our country, or even in losartan in monotherapy or combination by other pharmaceutical industries.”

The institution reinforced that “this class of drugs presents robust scientific evidence, produced over decades, in the treatment of various risk factors and cardiovascular diseases”.

What was found in the Sanofi Medley Losartana?

Sanofi Medley’s Losartan drugs were withdrawn preventively due to “the presence of mutagenic impurities in the products”. Mutagenic impurities are chemicals that can cause changes in a cell’s DNA.

“This recall is a precautionary measure and, to date, there are no data to suggest that the product containing the impurity caused a change in the frequency or nature of adverse events related to cancers, congenital anomalies, or fertility disorders. there is an immediate risk in relation to the use of these medications containing losartan”, informed the pharmacist in a note.

In a statement sent to doctors, the drugmaker reports that the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and Health Care (EDQM) has required an analysis to identify the possible presence of an azido impurity (“LADX”) in medicines containing losartan. And that, as a safety and prevention measure, the manufacture and release of these products at Sanofi Medley factories have been suspended until further investigation.

The company guarantees that it has not received reports of adverse events that could link the use of medications with Losartan to the emergence of health problems caused by changes in the DNA of cells.

How does Losartan work?

Losartan is a drug indicated for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. It belongs to the class of angiotensin receptor blockers. Angiotensin is a substance responsible for vasoconstriction, that is, the narrowing of blood vessels. The medicine prevents the binding of this substance to its receptors, preventing the decrease in the diameter of the arteries.

High blood pressure is the result of the relationship between heart rate and peripheral resistance of arterial vessels. The non-narrowing of blood vessels prevents blood pressure from rising. On the other hand, the more closed the arteries are, the faster and harder the heart will have to beat to get blood to flow through the vessels, thus increasing blood pressure.

Since the heart is a muscle, continuous exertion causes it to increase in size over time. However, the increase in cardiac muscle causes malfunctions in its functionality, compromising the ability to contract (which is part of the movement of the heartbeat). This problem results in heart failure.