Macaé City Hall

Promote reception and humanize care for patients and families. With the proposal to train health professionals and academics who work on the front line in urgency and emergency units, the Secretariat of High and Medium Complexities, in partnership with the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), promotes the extension course in Palliative Care and End of Life. Registration is free, continues until the 21st and must be done through the link: https://sgce.tic.ufrj.br.

Classes will be online and start on the 22nd and continue until November 29th of this year. The workload will be 180 hours, with 120 theoretical hours and 60 practical hours (in the field), in order to promote continued training.

“The purpose of the course is to develop skills for students and health professionals to assess and manage the various symptoms of physical, psychological, social and spiritual suffering related to diseases that threaten life and impair the quality of life of patients and their families”, explains Vanessa Algemiro, Coordinator of the Psychology Service of the Secretariat of High and Medium Complexities.

The training will be certified by the Technical School Support Foundation (Faetec) in conjunction with the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) Macaé pole.