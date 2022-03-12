Macron reinforces that EU is not at war with Russia, but talks about new sanctions

posted on 03/11/2022 17:32



French President Emmanuel Macron – (credit: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron reinforced this Friday that the European Union (EU) is not at war with Russia, although it is committed to supporting Ukraine until the end of the conflict. The comment was made during a press conference after the summit of leaders of the bloc in the French city of Versailles.

Macron said a statement from the G-7 would later detail additional sanctions against Moscow. According to him, the Western allies are prepared to impose more punishment on the Kremlin, if necessary. “All options are still on the table,” he commented.

The French leader said that the Europeans had suggested a program with another 500 million euros in aid to Ukrainians. In his view, the priority at the moment is to ensure an immediate ceasefire and the rapid withdrawal of Russian troops from neighboring territory.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Friday that Ukraine’s application process for entry into the European Union has progressed at a rapid pace. According to her, after Kiev’s request, leaders of the bloc discussed the issue at a summit in Versailles, France.

“Today we paved the way for Ukraine. The country is part of our European family,” he said during a press conference, alongside European Council Presidents Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Von der Leyen explained that the Commission will form an opinion soon on the accession of Ukrainians to the EU. According to her, the request represents an expression of Ukraine’s right to choose its destiny.

The European Commission president also stressed that the war in Eastern Europe is a turning point for the EU, which will need to make “significant additional investments” in defense to protect itself. “Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine is an aggression against our values,” she commented.

sanctions

After a summit of European Union leaders in Versailles, France, Ursula Von der Leyen said the bloc will present a fourth round of sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. “These international sanctions will isolate Russia from the international context,” she told a news conference, without giving further details.

Von der Leyen also revealed that, by the end of this month, the EU’s executive arm intends to introduce proposals to mitigate the effects of the war on energy prices. “But we must also think about next winter. We will form a group to determine how to replenish our reserves,” he said.

According to her, the Commission is preparing a plan, for the end of May, which will set out actions aimed at making Europe independent of Russian natural gas, oil and coal by 2027.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also defended a short-term plan for the energy sector for the coming winter in the Northern Hemisphere. “Our dependence on Russian energy is very high,” he argued.