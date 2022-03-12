Man presents hairy black tongue three months after stroke; condition is resolved with oral hygiene

A man in his 50s was diagnosed with “hairy black tongue” as he had a thick black layer, but with yellowish patches, near the midline and on the back of his tongue so that it appeared to be covered in hair. The outer edges, tip and center of the tongue were free of the strange pigmentation. The case was reported on Wednesday, the 9th, by the peer-reviewed scientific journal “JAMA Dermatology”, of the American Medical Association.

Doctors saw that the lining was made up of long, thin fibers, which likely corresponded to food particles trapped in the tongue. Mucus samples were collected to check for unusual growth of bacteria or fungi, but there was no such abnormality, according to the study abstract by the website “Live Science”.

According to the publication, the patient went to a dermatology department two weeks after his caregivers noticed the appearance of the black color, which did not cause him pain. Three months earlier, he had suffered a stroke, and his diet consisted of pureed foods and liquids. He was being medicated with oral antiplatelet drugs and antihypertensives. On examination, he did not have a fever and was conscious, with motor weakness on the left side of his body (caused by the stroke).

Faced with the diagnosis of this condition, which is clinically known as tongue villosa nigra, the patient and his/her caregivers were instructed on the appropriate cleaning measures on the tongue. Discoloration resolved after 20 days with simple oral hygiene practices.

According to Live Science, black furry tongue is a condition that can be caused by poor hygiene, and driven by a diet rich in soft foods. Excessive consumption of coffee, tea, alcohol or tobacco products, and use of certain medications, such as antibiotics, in addition to certain mouthwashes, can also trigger the onset of the disease. Dry mouth is also a risk factor.