Meet the leek: a vegetable that is a great ally for your health

Leeks are a vegetable that belongs to the onion, chives and garlic family. In addition to being super tasty, he is rich in vitamins A and C, doing good for the eyes, immunities and other benefits. So this Saturday, March 12th, see the numerous advantages of consuming this food regularly.

Check out the benefits of regular consumption of leeks

Leeks have very few calories and are very rich in minerals and vitamins. Therefore, it is good for eye health, immunity and cellular communication. It’s a way to make your meal tastier.

It is an excellent source of vitamin K1, which is much needed for blood clotting and heart health. In addition, among its compounds is manganese, which helps to reduce premenstrual symptoms and promotes thyroid health.

This vegetable is a good source of antioxidants, mainly polyphenols and sulfur compounds. It is rich in kaempferol, a very powerful antioxidant that protects the body against heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Leeks have antimicrobial and cholesterol-lowering properties. In addition, studies have proven that with regular consumption there is a lower risk of developing heart disease and having a stroke.

It contains beneficial compounds that reduce inflammation. Additionally, leeks can benefit heart health by reducing cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood clots.

