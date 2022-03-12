Micro and macronutrients: learn the difference between them and what they are for – 03/12/2022

Carbohydrate, sodium, fat, iron. Anyone who reads food labels may feel familiar with these terms, but do you know what they are and what each component does?

First, it is necessary to understand that food is composed of nutrients, important particles for our sustenance. This group is divided into macronutrients and micronutrients. The former, as the name suggests, have large molecules. So large that, in order to be absorbed by the body, they must be digested. “If there’s a small garage and a car needs to get in, just open the gate. But if a truck arrives, it just gets in disassembled. With macronutrients it’s like that. Absorption in the intestine only occurs after they are dissolved”, exemplifies the professor and nutritionist Gisele Pontaroli Raymundo, from PUCPR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná).

In this category are carbohydrates, fats and proteins, where our energy comes from and, therefore, the only ones counted in the calculation of the calories of a food. To give you an idea of ​​how this count is made, Raymundo estimates that 1 gram of protein or carbohydrate provides around 4 calories, while 1 gram of lipid has around 9.

Proteins and fats are present in products of animal origin, such as meat, milk and eggs, or vegetables, such as beans, lentils and chickpeas, explains nutritionist Kely Szymanski, from the CFN (Federal Council of Nutritionists). Carbohydrates are found in fruits and cereals, both whole and refined.

Macronutrients in action

Carbohydrates, fats and proteins are involved in the mission to keep us moving, but with specific functions. Fats and carbohydrates are our fuels and the body uses them simultaneously, explains nutritionist and professor at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), Thiago Onofre.

Carbohydrates are used by the central nervous system when we are at rest. Fats provide energy to the muscular system. Proteins, on the other hand, are more focused on the formation, repair, growth and maintenance of tissues, helping to heal a wound, for example.

It is important to note that, although it is less common, proteins can also convert into fat if consumed excessively, explains Onofre. “This helps explain why fad diets that prioritize one macronutrient over another are so risky. Every menu must be complete and individualized. We need all the components”, he reinforces.

Micronutrients, which include vitamins and minerals, are small molecules. The amount needed for our food is smaller than that of macronutrients Image: demaerre/iStock

According to the Food Guide for the Brazilian Population, a document that is a reference for professionals in the area in Brazil, to be balanced, a meal must have between 55 and 60% of calories from carbohydrates (preferably wholegrain, as they contain fiber, which helps in digestion); from 20 to 35% from fat (preferably of vegetable origin); and 10 to 15% protein.

Small but important

And the micronutrients? Anyone who thinks that micro attaches less importance to this group is wrong. The term has to do with the size of its molecules, which, being so small, do not need to be digested before being absorbed by the body. Unlike macronutrients, which are just three, micronutrients, which correspond to vitamins and minerals, are more numerous.

Among the vitamins, we can find C, available in citrus fruits and with high antioxidant potential; vitamin A, common in milk and eggs and which contributes to eye health; and vitamin B12, obtained from milk, meat and tofu, essential for the functioning of the central nervous system.

In the sphere of minerals, we have, for example, iron, found in beans and meat, which helps to transport oxygen to all organs and tissues; sodium, common in table salt, which helps regulate blood volume; and zinc, available in seafood and nuts, and a great immune system booster.

The amount of each micronutrient needed will depend on several factors such as age, sex, weight and routine of the individual in question. The deficiency of some component can significantly impact the person’s life.

Someone who is very weak may be getting too little calcium. Atypical hair loss may be associated with iron deficiency. The lack of phosphorus leads from bone fractures to rickets. Those who ingest little vitamin C can even lose their teeth. And the absence of vitamin B1 leads to muscle weakness.

That’s why going on a weight loss diet just thinking about macronutrients and weight loss is not a good way to go, recalls Onofre. It may be that a person is thin but malnourished. “Our body is like Lego. Every piece is important,” he says.

If a deficiency is found, through examinations and the analysis of a nutritionist, it may be necessary to supplement. Raymundo points out, however, that nothing replaces a diet that includes micronutrients in their natural form. “The organism absorbs these components much better when they come from nature. So, the best way out is always to eat well to prevent diseases”, he concludes.