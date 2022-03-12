Mosque bombed in Mariupol; hospital was hit in Mykolaiv

A mosque that housed 80 civilians, including Turks, was bombed yesterday in Mariupol, a port city in southeastern Ukraine, besieged for days by Russian troops. There are no reports of deaths or injuries.

In addition, a hospital in Mykolaiv, also on the coast of southern Ukraine, was hit on Friday.

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana in Mariupol was bombed by the Russian invaders,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

“More than 80 adults and children are taking refuge there, including Turkish citizens,” he added.

On March 7, the Turkish consulate in Odessa, a major port in southern Ukraine, had asked Turkish citizens in Mariupol to take refuge in the attacked mosque, “with the aim of evacuating our country”. After the bombing was announced, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said it “had no information”.

The city of Mariupol suffers a devastating siege. The inhabitants, entrenched in basements, are isolated, without water, gas or electricity and even fight to get food. It is an “almost desperate” situation, warned Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Friday.

“Mariupol is now the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet”, with “1,582 civilians killed in 12 days”, Ukrainian diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said yesterday.

A children’s hospital and maternity hospital were attacked on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring many others, sparking international protests.

In this context, a new attempt to establish an evacuation corridor is planned to allow civilians to leave the city towards Zaporizhzhia, about 200 kilometers to the northwest, according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Bombs hit hospital in Mykolaiv

The port city of Mykolaiv was also bombed last night, with fire hitting a cancer treatment center and an eye hospital, an AFP journalist reported.

The windows of the newly renovated cancer center, where patients receive chemotherapy, were smashed. Projectile impacts could be seen on the doors.

“They shot in civilian areas, without military targets. Here there is a hospital, an orphanage, an eye center,” said Dmytro Lagotshev, head of the hospital.

At the time of the attack, there were no patients or caregivers at the cancer center. But the eye hospital had an as-yet-unreported number of patients.

“We spent the whole night in the basement, everything was shaking, the patients were terrified,” said unit director Kasimira Rilkova.

Residents of the Ingulski neighborhood, located to the north of the city and where the affected places are located, are without heat and are being forced to evacuate.

Escape routes

Ukrainians have been claiming for days that the Russian army is bombing the civilian evacuation route.

Humanitarian corridors around Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, are due to reopen to evacuate people from cities northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

“I hope that the day goes well, that the planned routes are opened and that Russia respects its obligations regarding the ceasefire,” Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk said in a video released by the Ukrainian presidency.

As the Russian army continues to advance and position itself around Kiev, attacks hit the town of Vasylkiv, about 40 kilometers south of the capital, on Saturday morning.

Eight Russian rockets hit the local airport around 7 am (0200 GMT), which was “completely destroyed”, Mayor Natalia Balassinovich said on her Facebook account. An oil warehouse was also hit and caught fire, she added.