MT: Project prohibits health plans from limiting treatment to Autism

Health plan operators operating in the state may be prohibited from limiting treatment to people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), microcephaly and cerebral and physical palsy. This is what provides for the bill 430/2021, signed by state deputy Valdir Barranco, approved in the 1st vote, this Wednesday (9), in the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso (ALMT).

The text prohibits the limit of consultations and sessions of physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and psychotherapy in the treatment of autism, microcephaly and cerebral and physical palsy. In addition to requiring that Health Care Plan operators must provide comprehensive and unrestricted coverage and full cost of all therapeutic specialties prescribed by the assisting physicians in the treatment.

The author states in the justification of the project that the conduct on the part of the health plans corresponds to the abusive practice to the detriment of the consumer and that this is evident due to the impossibility of predicting the cure time and the unreasonability of the suspension of the essential treatment.

“As if that weren’t enough, the unfair position on the part of health plan operators also violates the federal law for the protection of children and adolescents. As we have seen, early diagnosis and treatment have the potential to modify the consequences of ASD and the syndromes that cause debility”, says Barranco.

constitutionality – The project highlights that the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) unanimously decided, in July of this year, to drop the coverage limit of health plans for psychotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy sessions, which has already was provided for unlimited coverage for individuals undergoing ASD treatment.

In addition, the proposition emphasizes that health plans violate the rights and guarantees described under the Consumer Protection Code (Law 8078/90). The bill also argues that the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) has already declared the abuse of limits on the number of therapy sessions and time limitations on the insured’s hospitalization.

