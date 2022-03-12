NASA captures giant wave formation in Nazaré, Portugal

NASA, the United States space agency, released a fascinating image of Praia do Norte, in Nazaré, Portugal, in which we can see the intensity of the giant waves that day.

The photo was taken by the Landsat 8 satellite on October 29, 2020, the same day that an 18-year-old surfer surfed a wave estimated by the University of Lisbon at 30.9 meters in the region – beating the world record, which is 24, 4 meters.

The curious thing about the image in question is that it is possible to get a sense of the movement of the coast that generated one of the biggest waves ever surfed on record.

Another photo was also released by NASA so that there was a comparison of the effects caused by the monstrous waves on different days. Captured by satellite on February 5 this year, it shows the same region on a typical day.

Image taken by the Landsat 8 satellite of Praia do Norte, in Nazaré (Portugal), on February 5, 2022 Image: NASA Earth Observatory

The amount of foam produced by waves breaking along the coast in both images is different. The October photo (which opens this text) shows a thick white shoreline and thin filaments of foam spreading across the ocean’s surface.

“This happens when two surface currents collide; the water is pushed downwards, but the foam floats and collects on the shores,” NASA explains in a statement. In addition, there is also a green plume extending for about 10 kilometers from the coast.

The oceanographer at the University of Porto, José da Silva, consulted by NASA, believes it to be the result of sediments from the seafloor that were resuspended by the waves before and after the break.

Recent research indicates that green plumes in Portuguese coastal waters are more associated with big waves than increased rainfall, which causes rivers to discharge sediment.

Data shows that the waves of October 29, 2020 reached more than 6 meters in height with a wave period of 17 seconds. By comparison, waves on February 5, 2022 measured just over two meters and a wave period of 11 seconds.

In the winter months in the northern hemisphere (between December and March) the famous giant waves of Nazaré reach an average of 15 meters in height due to an underwater canyon less than a kilometer from the coast that channels the energy of the waves.

The October 2020 swell is believed to have been influenced by strong winds from the remnants of Hurricane Epsilson, which hit Bermuda and parts of North America, and a low-pressure weather system near Greenland. .

According to the space agency’s statement, wind-driven waves could originate from distant storms.

Why are the waves in Nazaré so big?

Storms alone do not explain why waves in the Portuguese region are routinely so big. The Nazaré Canyon, which is about 230 km long and 5 km deep, has a great influence.

It turns out that, in the region, the deepest part of the wave, inside the canyon, remains with the same speed as it was in the open sea and the upper part of the wave, above the canyon, decreases.

In this way, the wave can change direction or curve towards the southwest, while the waves that do not pass through the canyon remain in the northwest direction.

When a southwest wave and a northwest wave meet, they merge into one huge wave, like the one on October 29, 2020.

These huge waves normally only form in the winter months. During the summer months, changes in ocean currents mean incoming waves don’t travel through the canyon in the same way.

However, climate change can affect the intensity and frequency of giant waves in Nazaré. A study published in the journal Science Advances in June 2020 revealed that extreme wave conditions have already increased by between 5% and 15% due to stronger winds and currents.

record breaking wave

The image captured by NASA in October was taken on the same day that Portuguese surfer António Laureano, 18 years old at the time, surfed a monstrous wave with record-breaking potential.

After realizing the size and possible great feat, Laureano sent the video to researchers at the University of Lisbon, in Portugal, so that they could analyze the feat. The result was a wave 30.9 meters high, making it the largest wave ever surfed by a human being.

“We use the surfer’s height as a scale reference and then look for the crest of the wave [o ponto mais alto] and the valley [o ponto mais baixo]”, Miguel Moreira, an oceanographer at the University of Lisbon, told Surfer Today in 2020.

However, the wave is not officially recognized by the World Surfing League (WSL) due to the form used for wave height analysis. The WSL measures the height of waves in relation to sea level, which can be done by shore officials or behind the wave when it breaks.

On the day Laureano surfed his biggest wave, there was no WSL official on the beach. In this way, the record remains with Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa who surfed a 24.4 meter wave in 2017.

*With information from LiveScience and Space.com