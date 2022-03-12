‘NATO does not want open war with Russia’, says secretary general of the military alliance – News

“NATO does not want an open war with Russia,” Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, told AFP on Friday in Antalya, southern Turkey, where he is taking part in a forum. diplomatic.

“We have a responsibility to prevent this conflict (between Russia and Ukraine) from spreading beyond Ukraine’s borders and turning into an open war between Russia and NATO,” he added.





Stoltenberg thus justified the refusal of the Atlantic Alliance to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect the population from Russian bombing.

Such a move “would mean being willing to shoot down Russian aircraft,” he said, “and would certainly lead to open warfare.”

Stoltenberg is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a day after Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met in Antalya on the sidelines of the same forum.





The head of NATO, an organization of which Turkey is a member, called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to “end this senseless war” and find a “political solution”.

“The first measure would be to guarantee humanitarian corridors so that people can go out and get food and medicine”, he pointed out.

The Russian president said on Thursday that he saw some “positive steps” in negotiations with Ukraine in a meeting with his Belarusian ally Alexander Lukashenko.

Turkey, an ally of Ukraine that delivered combat drones to the country invaded by the Russian army, is also trying to maintain relations with Moscow.





Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin reiterated in an interview with CNN on Thursday that Ankara has no plans to join Western sanctions.

“Right now, we have no plans to impose sanctions on Russia. Because we want to keep the channel of trust, the channels of communication open. And, as a result, we don’t want our economy to be affected,” admitted Kalin.

The spokesperson also highlighted the importance of carrying out various diplomatic initiatives: “Thursday’s meeting [10] in Antalya should be seen as a step that will lead to other [passos]”, he said.

More than 80 ministers, deputy ministers and government officials were invited to the diplomatic forum in Antalya.



