North Korea plans to launch massive missile known as ‘monster’ in April – News





THE North Koreawhich claims to be developing a satellite program, has manufactured a huge missile known as a ‘monster’, which could be tested in April, which would change the balance of forces in the region and challenge the new president of South Korea, according to analysts.



Why is North Korea’s military escalation putting the world on high alert?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said last year that improving the country’s military capability was a primary objective for the regime. Since January, North Korea has carried out nine missile tests, a record in such a short time.





Among its priorities is the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of carrying multiple conventional or nuclear warheads, each following an independent trajectory, which would make it difficult for US anti-missile systems to intercept. .

The self-propelled, electronically guided projectile, the Hwasong-17, was nicknamed the “monster missile” by military analysts and was displayed at a parade in Pyongyang in October 2020, but has yet to be effectively tested.

However, the United States and South Korea accuse the North Korean regime of having tested some components of it recently, under the pretext that they would be tests for the launch of satellites.

North Korea has maintained a self-imposed moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile launches since 2017. But international sanctions, imposed in retaliation for its missile and nuclear weapons program, continue to weigh heavily on its economy. Negotiations are stalled, and many experts predict an imminent change.

“I believe the moratorium has passed. We should expect a resumption of intercontinental ballistic missile tests,” said international security expert Ankit Panda.





Two tests, carried out on February 27 and March 5, “appear to have used parts, even all, of the rocket engine that we saw on the ICBM Hwasong-17,” he explained.

Panda also does not rule out the possibility that these two tests are related to the device that allows “to carry several warheads to attack different targets with the same missile”.

For now, North Korea has not yet shown that it has mastered this technology, but it has already carried out three tests with intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of reaching the west coast of the United States, in 2017.

Most analysts expect the date chosen for the launch of the “monster missile” to be April 15, the Day of the Sun, which marks the 110th anniversary of the birth of the country’s founder, Kim Il-sung, the most important date. of the North Korean political calendar.

This possible test would come at a delicate moment in the region, following the election of conservative Yoon Suk-yeol as president of South Korea, who will succeed Moon Jae-in, who favors a thaw with the North, in May.

Yoon defends firm relations with the neighboring country and even called Kim Jong-un a “badly educated boy” and promised to “teach him good manners”. Furthermore, she did not rule out carrying out a preemptive strike against North Korea.

Such intransigence could increase tension between the two countries, according to Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korea Studies. New sanctions will likely be adopted after the supermissile test, “to which Pyongyang will respond with more weapons tests”, he predicts.

The United States, in turn, accuses North Korea of ​​preparing this launch “potentially disguised as a space operation” and denounced that it was a “serious escalation”.

Kim Jong-un on Thursday visited North Korea’s satellite testing center and called for its modernization and expansion, according to North Korean state media.

Some analysts, however, consider the reactions of the United States and South Korea excessive and point out that North Korea has the right to develop a space program, despite the fact that rockets for civilian use have many similarities with intercontinental ballistic missiles.



