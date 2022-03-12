Polio cases around the world spark alert in Brazil





Photo: reproduction New cases of poliomyelitis resurged in the world, in Israel and Malawi, southeastern Africa, lit the alert in Brazil. Although the disease was officially eradicated in 1994, and the last case of polio in the country was in 1989, low vaccination since then may be a risk factor.

According to the g1, the country has a “high risk of reintroduction” of the disease. Vaccination against polio in Brazil dropped from 96.55% in 2012 to 67.71% in 2021, considering the first three doses of the immunizer, applied in the child’s first year of life.

The first dose of polio is given after 2 months of age. Two more doses, at 4 and 6 months, are also given to newborns. At 15 and 18 months, a first booster dose is applied and the second takes place between 4 and 5 years of age, according to the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm).

In 2012, considering all doses, vaccination coverage was 96.55%. In 2021, it dropped to 59.37%. The lowest rate was the booster, given at age 4, with only 52.51% last year. Data were computed in DataSUS until March 6th.

“A 3-year-old girl was diagnosed with wild poliovirus polio in Malawi, it is the first case in Africa in 5 years. Brazil is one of the 6 countries in the Americas with a high risk of reintroduction of polio, in our case due to the drop in coverage vaccine”, warns infectious disease specialist Gerson Salvador, from the University Hospital of the University of São Paulo (USP).

Also according to the infectious disease specialist, in 2015, vaccination coverage against polio in Brazil came close to 100%. Starting in 2016, a “vertiginous fall” occurred.

As of 2014, polio vaccination coverage is below 95%. For pediatrician and vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Isabella Ballalai.

For the doctor, “Brazil has several risk factors for poliomyelitis. The newest of them is the low vaccination coverage”, she says.