Poliomyelitis: how is vaccination in Brazil?

A recent report of polio cases in Malawi and Israel caught the attention of the international community, as they were countries that were already considered free of the disease. Poliomyelitis is a vaccine-preventable disease and Brazil received the certificate of elimination of poliomyelitis in 1994. However, in recent months, we have seen a reduction in polio vaccine coverage, which raises the alarm for the reintroduction of cases in Brazil.

Vaccination in Brazil: we need to resume our rhythm

Although high rates of vaccination coverage have lasted for many years and made Brazil a world reference in vaccination, the country has seen its performance decline since 2015 and vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, have reappeared in recent years.

Vaccination coverage chart al in Brazil from 1994 to 2021

With the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, it has become even more difficult to return to previous levels of vaccination, but it is important to observe the graph and assess that, temporarily, covid-19 was not the determining factor for the worsening in the vaccination scenario. The feeling of low risk due to the decline in the prevalence/eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases, in addition to the increased concern about vaccine safety, has led to a reduction in vaccine coverage.

The current Covid-19 pandemic has shown how quickly a disease can spread and cause irreversible damage. Our country has an efficient structure to vaccinate the entire population, overcome the pandemic and not experience new outbreaks of already eradicated diseases.

The Ministry of Health must organize actions and services to resume vaccine coverage in a timely manner, in addition to ensuring infrastructure and logistics to avoid shortages of doses. As citizens we are also an active part of the process, we need to be willing to vaccinate and disseminate quality information, fighting the anti-vaccination movements.

Author:

Associate Editor of the PEBMED Portal ⦁ Specialist in Internal Medicine at Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF) ⦁ Graduate in Medicine at UFF ⦁ Contact: [email protected] ⦁ Instagram: @dayquintan

Co-author:

Arthur Faria. Unimed-BH Clinic. Specializing in Data Science (PUCMG). Specialist in Internal Medicine (HPMMG). Medicine (UFMG).

