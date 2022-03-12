Prevent heart disease by removing these foods from your diet

In Brazil and in the world there are thousands of people who suffer from heart problems. However, most of these cases can be avoided through a routine of physical exercises and also correct diet. Therefore, we have separated some essential tips to prevent these diseases, listing some foods that are bad for the heart. As you will see, they are very common items on Brazilian tables, but they certainly pose a danger to the human body.

Foods that are bad for the heart

Sausages, salami and ham may be delicious, but they are synonymous with heart problems. That’s because all embedded foods have a very large sodium load, which can raise blood pressure levels and even cause a heart attack. In addition, they are also fatty foods, which contribute to the accumulation of fat in the veins and arteries. In other words, a real combo of damage to the heart.

Since fats came up in the conversation, let’s take the opportunity to talk about the danger of fried foods. After all, foods such as fries, hamburgers and fried pastries constitute a large reserve of fat ingested by thousands of people around the world. However, many still insist on adding fried bacon, oil-dipped pasta, and even deep-frying proteins to their diet. However, if these people were more aware of the damage caused by fried foods, they would certainly remove them from their diet.

Sweets don’t need to be out of the routine just for diabetics. In fact, people who seek better heart health should also be careful with excess sugar, as this is one of the great allies of overweight, which in turn is an enemy of heart health. Not to mention that sweets also contribute to the increase in bad cholesterol and the reduction of good cholesterol. With this, it is increasingly recommended to be careful with the consumption of candies, chocolates and caramels.

Finally, an ingredient that can actually be found in most Brazilian homes. However, although it is popular, margarine offers one of the highest concentrations of fat that will be very bad for people’s hearts. Therefore, the right thing is to replace margarines with butters.