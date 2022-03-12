protest for mayor’s release

About 2,000 Ukrainians protested in Melitopol, about 700 kilometers from the country’s capital, for the release of the city’s mayor, Ivan Fedorov. Ukraine’s government accused Russia of kidnapping him.

Today (12), the 17th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory, the Kiev region was one of the points of attack by Russian forces. An airfield in Vasylkiv, 40 kilometers from Kiev, was attacked by missiles on Saturday. Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said “the capital, near which fighting continues, is preparing for defence”.

Government agencies and Ukraine’s emergency service reported attacks on a frozen goods warehouse and an oil depot in towns near the capital. In Chernihiv, 150 kilometers north of Kiev, attacks left the city without electricity.

In its latest report, Ukraine’s Armed Forces say they have stopped Russian advances in the Donetsk region. According to the organ, the Ukrainians are managing to “restrain the massive offensive of the occupation forces”.

The Ukrainian government released 14 corridors for evacuation this morning. Paths are also used to bring supplies to regions affected by attacks.

Protest

About 2,000 people came to the Melitopol district state administration building with the demand to release the city’s mayor Ivan Fedorov, according to a report by Kirill Timoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidency’s office.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Russian soldiers on Ukrainian soil of having kidnapped Ivan Fedorov, mayor of the southeastern city of Melitopol, today.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Fedorov was detained, accused of terrorism by the Russian government. “On March 11, it became known that the occupiers had captured him while he was working in the city’s crisis center, where he handled Melitopol’s livelihood,” said the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security. Russia has not commented on the allegation.

Klitschko, who, in addition to being mayor of Kiev, is president of the association of Ukrainian cities, criticized the Russian action against his colleague from Melitopol. “The community was left without its elected leader,” he said today. “This is an act of terrorism! Russia is trying to destroy the legitimately elected government in Ukraine, which protects the interests of civilians!”

Protesters protested for the release of the mayor of Melitopol, Ukraine, this Saturday Image: Reproduction/Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security

attacks

According to Ukraine’s Special Communications and Information Protection service, Russian forces destroyed the Vasilkyv airfield. “Eight missiles were fired,” the statement said, still with initial information, without further details. Earlier, in the same city, which is 40 kilometers south of the capital, the Kiev region’s administration reported that an oil deposit had caught fire after an airstrike.

In Brovary, about 20 kilometers from Kiev, a bombing caused a fire in a frozen goods warehouse.

An administrative building was also hit by an airstrike in the capital, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. So far, there are no reports of casualties in the cases.

In a statement, Kiev’s regional administration said “the invaders continue to accumulate troops and equipment, bombing housing projects and critical infrastructure.” “Constant alarms of a possible air attack in almost the entire region. Groups are fighting in all districts of the Kiev region.”

Building in Brovary, Kiev region, caught fire after attack Image: Ukraine Emergency Service

In Chernihiv, the head of the regional administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, say the city is without electricity, gas, water and heating after attacks on the city’s infrastructure.

“Peaceful people are dying, many have been injured. The enemy attacks where the military is not and was not. Today the enemy attacked the Hotel Ukraine. There is no more hotel, but there is Ukraine,” he said.

Chaus showed the situation of the city after the attack; hotel was destroyed Image: Reproduction/Facebook/viacheslav.chaus

no alert

Yuriy Pohulyayko, head of the Volynska regional administration, explained why the citizens of Lutsk did not receive the warning signal about yesterday’s attack on the city. An airfield was hit by missiles from Russian forces.

“According to the military, the cruise missile is a difficult target for air defense. The missile probably flew low above the ground and was not detected by radar, which is why the warning system did not work,” he said. Pohulyayko.

Ukrainian parliamentarians welcome MEPs at meeting in Lviv Image: Reproduction/Parliament of Ukraine

MEPs meeting

Ukraine received in Lviv, in the west of the country, the visit of MEPs from five countries: Lithuania, Germany, Romania, Slovakia and Spain. They met with Ukrainian lawmakers.

Lithuanian MEP Petras Austrevicius said the group could “not fail to respond to these civilian casualties in the 21st century in central Europe”. “There are two ways to end this war: collective victory or collective defeat,” he added.

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, Chairperson of the Committee on Integration of Ukraine into the EU (European Union), thanked her European colleagues for their support. She noted that Ukraine appreciates the fact that they went to Ukraine during this time of conflict.

Train takes supplies to the city of Mariupol this Saturday Image: Strategic Communications and Information Security Center

Runners

The Ukrainian government released the routes of 14 runners this Saturday

From Zaporizhzhya to Mariupol there will be a column with humanitarian cargo and evacuation buses on the way back

Childbirth – Tokmak – Vasylivka – Kamyanske – Zaporizhzhya (A humanitarian aid convoy and evacuation bus will leave Zaporizhzhya)

Gostomel – Loofah – Mykhailivka – Rubezhivka – Shpytky – Parsley – Belogorodka – Kiev

Kozarovychi – Lutezh – Stari Petrivtsi – Novi Petrivtsi – Vyshhorod – Kiev

Mykulychi – Nemishayeve – Vorzel – Mykhailivka – Rubezhivka – Mriya – Stoyanka – Gorenychi – Hnativka – Belogorodka – Kiev

Andriyivka – Lypivka – Makariv – Nebelitsa – Stavyshche – Kocheriv – Korostyshiv – Hlybochytsia – Zhytomyr

Makariv – Nebelitsa – Stavyshche – Kocheriv – Korostyshiv – Hlybochytsia – Zhytomyr

Borodyanka – Piskivka – Malyn – Radomyshl – Zhytomyr

Trostyanets – Sumy – Golubivka – Vilshana – Nedrigailiv – Korovyntsi – Romny – Andriyashivka – Lokhvytsia – Lubny – Poltava

Sumy – Golubivka – Vilshana – Nedrigailiv – Korovyntsi – Romny – Andriyashivka – Lokhvytsia – Lubny – Poltava

Lebedyn – Shtepivka – Nedrigailiv – Korovyntsi – Romny – Andriyashivka – Lokhvytsia – Lubny – Poltava

Konotop – Shevchenkove – Khmeliv – Andriyashivka – Lokhvytsia – Lubny – Poltava

Velyka Pisarivka – Okhtyrka – Khukhra – Kotelva – Poltava

Krasnopillya – Verkhnyaya Syrovatka – Sumy – Golubivka – Vilshana – Nedrigailiv – Korovyntsi – Romny – Andriyashivka – Lokhvytsia – Lubny – Poltava

The government reminds that the evacuation is free and that it is possible to use private transport to join the convoys in the corridors.

Image: UOL Art

Risk for ISS

Moscow said on Saturday (12) that Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cause the ISS (International Space Station) to fall. According to Dmitri Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the operation of Russian rockets, which supply the ISS, will be disrupted by the sanctions.

The penalties imposed on Moscow by Western countries would have impacts on the Russian part that works mainly to correct the station’s orbit. This could trigger the “landing or landing of the ISS that weighs 500 tons”, the minister warned.

(With RFI)