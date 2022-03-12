Putin says he sees “positive changes” in negotiations with Ukraine – International

Vladimir Putin (photo: Alexey NIKOLSKY/AFP) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday (11) that there had been some progress in Moscow’s negotiations with Ukraine, but did not provide details.

“There are certain positive changes, negotiators on our side tell me,” Putin said in a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, adding that talks continued “practically every day.”

Putin did not elaborate, but said in televised remarks that he would provide more information about the meeting with Lukashenko.

Joe Biden

The United States (US) Congress is under increasing tension, with Democrats and Republicans pressing the Joe Biden administration to go further in helping Ukrainian allies. The White House is criticized for refusing to send warplanes to Ukraine, considered “absurd” by senators.

The US president announced several sanctions since the beginning of the Russian attack, having also sent humanitarian aid and military equipment and promoted the diplomatic route, always in close collaboration with European allies. For Congress, however, these measures are not enough.

Yesterday, lawmakers from several committees criticized the Biden administration for rejecting Poland’s offer to send warplanes to Ukraine through the US and a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) air base in Germany.

Legislators said they do not understand why the White House supplies Kiev with anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles, but draws the line in supplying fighter jets.

“We do not support the transfer of more warplanes outside the Ukrainian air at this time, and for that reason we have no interest in having these Polish aircraft in our possession,” explained Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

The Defense Department justified the decision by the “high risk” that the strategy would have, as it could result in “a significant reaction on the part of Russia and a military escalation with NATO”.