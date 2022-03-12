Queen Elizabeth II cancels her first major public appearance in months | World

Queen Elizabeth II will be absent from the Commonwealth Day celebrations on Monday, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The ceremony would be the first public act in months that the nearly 96-year-old monarch has attended after suffering from various health problems, including Covid-19.

Palace officials said the Queen had asked her eldest son Prince Charles to represent her.

Head of State in 15 of the 54 countries on the five continents that make up the “Commonwealth”, the monarch planned to attend the religious service that is held annually on this date at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The queen’s health has been a matter of concern since doctors forced her to rest on 20 October and later when she spent a night in hospital to undergo “examinations” the nature of which was never revealed.

After the death of her husband in April, Prince Philip, whom she described as “her pillar”, the UK sovereign has resumed a busy schedule as she returns from her summer break.

However, following medical advice, he had to greatly reduce his public appearances.

With covid-19, Queen Elizabeth II continues to work from home

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Queen has lived in seclusion at Windsor Castle, about 40 km west of London, where she has celebrated the vast majority of her official engagements, either online or in person, as when she received Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.