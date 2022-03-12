Realme 9i with BRL 600 off on Consumer Day 2022

O Consumer Day It is a very useful date for those who need to buy new equipment and electronics. The general public focuses mainly on high-value items such as notebooks, refrigerators, televisions and smartphones.

With that in mind, Realme, a smartphone brand that has been growing significantly in Brazil, will have a special action for the Consumer Day 2022with a discount of R$ 600 in the Realme 9i smartphone.

The promotion will be available between March 14th and 16th, and the cell phone will be on sale in some of the brand’s official marketplaces, such as Americanas, Shoptime and Amazon.

About Realme 9i

The model is an intermediate with good settings. As a processor, the Realme 9i brings the Snapdragon 680, manufactured using a 6nm process. On the battery, there are 5,000 mAh and ultra-fast charging of 33W.

And for those who like to take pictures, the really 9i leaves nothing to be desired, with triple camera with AI and 50MP main sensor. In addition, the model has dual stereo speakers, an ultra-fluid 90Hz screen, 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM memory expandable up to 5GB, totaling 11GB with Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) technology.

Secure your Realme 9i Smartphone

The promotion will start on March 14th, and it has a limited number of units, so save the offer link and be sure to take advantage of it:

Realme 9i Smartphone on Amazon

Take advantage of the Amazon discount to secure your Realme 9i Smartphone for cheaper in Consumer Week 2022.

Smartphone Realme 9i in Americanas

Realme 9i smartphone on Shoptime