Run from home! Worker at home office is surprised by poisonous snake – News

  • The snake above was found in the swimming pool of a residence in Gold Coast, Australia, full of ticks.

    Assembly/R7

  • The record was shared on Facebook by snake catchers Tony and Brooke Harrison, who rescued the python from the desperate situation.

    Playback/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • On video, Tony explained to the pool owner that the snake was there in an attempt to drown the parasites.

    Playback/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • According to him, reptiles have great resistance against ticks

    Playback/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • However, this was the worst case ever seen by the Seeker: ‘One or two is fine, but it would kill you’

    Playback/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • The snake was rescued by specialists and taken to the vet to have the parasites removed.

    Playback/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • In another recording posted on Facebook, Tony promoted a competition among followers. The idea was to see who would guess how many ticks were on the python.

    Playback/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • ‘Half done’, he wrote in a comment with the photo above

    Playback/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • In the latest update on the subject, he says that visible ticks have been removed. But there were still the ‘youngest and smallest’, who would be treated with drugs

    Playback/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • In total, the poor snake was being sucked in by 511 ticks. The follower who came closest to the count had bet on 513

    Playback/Facebook/Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher

  • A woman was swallowed by a giant snake in a village on the island of Muna, Indonesia. The 7-meter python was killed by residents, near the vegetable garden where the victim had disappeared. ATTENTION: STRONG IMAGES TO FOLLOW!

    Reproduction/Getty Images/David Rogers

  • According to Indonesian website Coconuts Jakarta, the woman was 54-year-old Wa Tiba.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • She had been missing since last Thursday (14), when she was working in a village garden.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • About 100 residents began the search after Wa Tiba did not return from the scene.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • Neighbors found the giant python about 30 meters from the woman’s machete and shoes.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • ‘The villagers suspected that the snake had swallowed the victim, so they killed it and carried it out of the garden,’ explained Hamka, the local police chief.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • ‘The snake’s belly was cut open and the victim’s body was found inside’

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • Hamka believes the animal strangled the victim and swallowed it from the head.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • The vegetable garden where the incident took place is located at the foot of rocky cliffs, a place known for harboring this type of snake.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • The giant python lives in tropical forests and is very common in Indonesia and the Philippines.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • Despite the tragedy involving Wa Tiba, the species usually feeds on small animals and rarely attacks humans.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • ‘Everyone cried and was in shock,’ one resident reported, according to Fox News.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • ‘That poor woman. It looked like a horror movie. People are terrified, afraid to leave.”

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

  • Wa Tiba’s body was removed intact from inside the reptile, covered in all the clothes the victim wore before the attack.

    Reproduction/yenisafak.com

