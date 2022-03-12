Run from home! Worker at home office is surprised by poisonous snake – News

The snake above was found in the swimming pool of a residence in Gold Coast, Australia, full of ticks. Assembly/R7

The record was shared on Facebook by snake catchers Tony and Brooke Harrison, who rescued the python from the desperate situation.

On video, Tony explained to the pool owner that the snake was there in an attempt to drown the parasites.

According to him, reptiles have great resistance against ticks

However, this was the worst case ever seen by the Seeker: 'One or two is fine, but it would kill you'

The snake was rescued by specialists and taken to the vet to have the parasites removed.

In another recording posted on Facebook, Tony promoted a competition among followers. The idea was to see who would guess how many ticks were on the python.

'Half done', he wrote in a comment with the photo above

In the latest update on the subject, he says that visible ticks have been removed. But there were still the 'youngest and smallest', who would be treated with drugs

In total, the poor snake was being sucked in by 511 ticks. The follower who came closest to the count had bet on 513 In Indonesia, a woman was swallowed by a 7-meter-long python. Check it out below!

A woman was swallowed by a giant snake in a village on the island of Muna, Indonesia. The 7-meter python was killed by residents, near the vegetable garden where the victim had disappeared. ATTENTION: STRONG IMAGES TO FOLLOW!

According to Indonesian website Coconuts Jakarta, the woman was 54-year-old Wa Tiba.

She had been missing since last Thursday (14), when she was working in a village garden.

About 100 residents began the search after Wa Tiba did not return from the scene.

Neighbors found the giant python about 30 meters from the woman's machete and shoes.

'The villagers suspected that the snake had swallowed the victim, so they killed it and carried it out of the garden,' explained Hamka, the local police chief.

'The snake's belly was cut open and the victim's body was found inside'

Hamka believes the animal strangled the victim and swallowed it from the head.

The vegetable garden where the incident took place is located at the foot of rocky cliffs, a place known for harboring this type of snake.

The giant python lives in tropical forests and is very common in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Despite the tragedy involving Wa Tiba, the species usually feeds on small animals and rarely attacks humans.

'Everyone cried and was in shock,' one resident reported, according to Fox News.

'That poor woman. It looked like a horror movie. People are terrified, afraid to leave."