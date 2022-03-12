Russia agrees to supply modern weapons to Belarus soon – 03/11/2022

The leaders of Russia and Belarus agreed on Friday that the Russian government will provide the neighboring country with the most modern military equipment in the near future, Belarus’ official Belta news agency said.

Belta also said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko had agreed at their Kremlin meeting on joint measures of mutual support in the face of Western sanctions, including on energy prices. The agency did not provide details.

In early February, therefore before the war, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) had already denounced that Russia transported, at the time, about 30,000 soldiers and modern weapons to Belarus, the largest military detachment from Moscow to the country since the end of the Cold War.

The deployment, according to NATO, included Speznaz special operations forces, SU-35 fighter jets, dual-capacity Iskander missiles and S-400 air defense systems, he told reporters in Brussels.

On Friday, the United States admitted that it had no evidence that Belarus had deployed troops in Ukraine.

“We have not seen any evidence that Belarusian troops or forces have entered Ukraine. We are not tracking any imminent participation by Belarusian forces,” said US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby.

The Pentagon spokesman said the United States had taken note of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s words that his country’s forces “would come out to defend the rear of Russian forces in the event of being attacked.”

“This is the first time it has said anything that Belarus might be involved in,” added Kirby, although he noted that there is “no indication at this point that they have done so or that it is in prospect.”

A senior US defense official said earlier Friday that Russian forces had launched more than 80 missiles from Belarus into Ukraine. In all, Russia would have fired at least 800 missiles against the neighboring country. More than half of these projectiles were fired from Ukrainian soil and a little less than half from Russia, the official said.

*With information from Reuters and AFP agencies