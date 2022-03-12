Russia expands offensive and launches attacks near Lviv – 03/11/2022

ROME, MAR 11 (ANSA) – After two weeks of war, the Russian Armed Forces started this Friday (11) offensives against cities in western Ukraine, which until now had been spared from bombing.

Explosions were recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lutsk, which are respectively 130 and 150 kilometers from Lviv, a metropolis considered the country’s “cultural capital” and destination for tens of thousands of internally displaced people in recent weeks.

Russia confirmed the bombings, saying that “long-range, high-precision” missile attacks were carried out on “small airports”. In Lutsk, the City Council asked citizens to seek bomb shelters and counted the deaths of at least two soldiers.

“Today at 5:45 [0h45 em Brasília], there were three explosions. Three missiles hit our airport,” said Mayor Ihor Polishchuk.

Friday’s operations indicate an advance by Russia into western Ukraine, after two weeks of fighting concentrated in the east, on the coast of the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov, in Kharkiv, the country’s second most populous city, and on the outskirts of Ukraine. capital Kiev.

In addition, the offensive raises fears of possible attacks against Lviv, which has become a refuge for Ukrainians from other parts of the country and has become the headquarters of foreign embassies in recent weeks.

On another front, Russia attacked the city of Dnipro, in central Ukraine, which had not been bombed until this Friday. According to local sources, three explosions hit a shoe factory, a day care center and a condominium complex.

In addition, pro-Russian militias from Donbass have claimed to take Volnovakha, 65 kilometers north of Mariupol, which has been surrounded by invaders for almost two weeks. In Kharkiv, Ukrainian authorities denounced an attack on an institute of technology and physics that houses experimental nuclear reactors.

Already in Mariupol, one of the cities most besieged by Russian troops, more than 1,200 bodies were removed from the streets and began to be buried in mass graves “The world must know: we are facing a terrorist state”, said the president of Ukraine. , Volodymyr Zelensky, in a new video.

According to the UN, the war in Ukraine has already generated more than 2.5 million refugees, with more than half of these people (1.5 million) having fled to Poland. Russia says more than 220,000 people have been evacuated to its territory from Donbass and the rest of Ukraine – the United Nations says the number of Ukrainian refugees in Russia is around 106,000. (ANSA).

See more news, photos and videos at www.ansabrasil.com.br.