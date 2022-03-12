Russia opens criminal case against Meta for death threats on Facebook | Technology

Russia filed a criminal case against Facebook parent Meta on Friday and asked for the company to be recognized as an “extremist organization” after the social network changed its hate speech rules to allow users defended violence against Russians in the context of the war with Ukraine.

“A criminal case has been launched… in relation to the unlawful requests for murder and violence against citizens of the Russian Federation by employees of the American company Meta, which owns the social networks Facebook and Instagram,” said the Russian Investigative Committee.

The committee reports directly to President Vladimir Putin. It was not immediately clear what the consequences of the case might be.

No comment was immediately made available by Meta in response to a Reuters request.

The Russian State Prosecutor’s Office said: “Such actions by the management of the company not only form an idea that terrorist activity is permitted, but are aimed at inciting hatred and enmity against the citizens of the Russian Federation.”

The prosecution said it had asked a court to recognize Meta as an extremist organization and ban its activities in Russia.

Internal Meta emails seen by Reuters show the US company temporarily allowed posts advocating the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The emails also state that the defense of acts of violence against Russians will be allowed when the message is clearly talking about the invasion of Ukraine and that this does not apply to prisoners of war.

Meta said the temporary change is intended to allow forms of political expression that would normally violate its rules. The company’s supervisory board said on Friday that it was closely following the war in Ukraine, as well as the measures taken by Meta.

Russia had said on Friday that it could end Meta’s activities if the company allows its users to defend violence against Russians and the death of President Vladimir Putin.

“We don’t want to believe the Reuters report – it’s very hard to believe,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

The United Nations (UN) human rights office called the potential change in Facebook’s policy “worrying”.

Russia last week announced a ban on Facebook in the country in response to what it called restrictions on accessing Russian media on the platform.