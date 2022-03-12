Russia regroups tanks and is expected to attack Kiev in a few days

Images released by the private US satellite company Maxar reveal the movement of machines and other war equipment in the Ukrainian capital; The country’s political leadership is in town

STRINGER / AFP – 02/25/2022 Russian battle tanks advance on Ukraine



Images released by the private US satellite company Maxar reveal that russian tanks that were close to Kievcapital of Ukraine, are regrouping northwest of the city. O United Kingdom said this Friday, 11, that Moscow is planning a attack within a few days. This is the main fighting force of the Russia and had been parked on a highway north of the Ukrainian capital since the early days of the country’s invasion, having failed in what Western countries believe was an initial plan for a lightning attack on the capital. According to the company, other war equipment was also repositioned near the small settlement of Lubyanka to the north, with artillery shells placed in firing positions. “Russia is likely looking to redefine and reposition its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days,” the UK Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update. “This will likely include operations against the capital Kiev.”

Ukraine confirmed that Russian forces had regrouped after suffering heavy losses. On Twitter, the adviser to the Chief of Staff of the Presidency, Mykhailo Podolak, stated that “Ukraine’s big cities are once again under devastating blows. The explosions were heard for the first time in Lutsk – two boiler houses in the city were closed. Ivano-Frankivsk – three powerful explosions. The Dnieper was also attacked. Russia’s destructive war against civilians and major Ukrainian cities continues.” He then published another message about Kiev’s specific situation, stating that the nation’s top leaders are in the city. “The city is under siege. A city ready to fight. The defense is well thought out. The men at the checkpoints are loaded, focused and professional. The entire political leadership of the country is at their place of work, in the capital of Ukraine,” Podolak said.

Still, for the seventh day in a row, Russia has announced ceasefire plans to allow civilians to leave the port of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she hoped to be able to evacuate civilians this Friday: “We hope it works today.” All previous attempts to reach Mariupol have failed with both sides accusing each other of failing to secure the ceasefire. There is talk of 400,000 people being held hostage, under relentless bombardment, without food, water or medicine. To the U.S, the Russian attack on civilians in Mariupol constitutes a war crime. Moscow denies it is targeting civilians in what it calls a “special operation” to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine, and says it is going according to plan.

Although Russia’s advance on Kiev has stalled and, so far, Vladimir Putin’s troops have failed to capture any cities in northern or eastern Ukraine, they have made substantial progress in southern Ukraine. Moscow said on Friday that its separatist allies in the southeast had captured the city of Volnovakha, north of Mariupol. Last Thursday, the 10th, the highest-level diplomatic meeting between Russia and Ukraine, which featured the foreign ministers of both nations, ended without a ceasefire agreement to the conflict that began on February 24.