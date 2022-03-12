Russia suffers wave of xenophobic ‘cancellation’ in culture; understand | World

Reproduction / iG Red Square in Moscow, Russia

*Per Carlos Eduardo Vasconcellos

and Ailma Teixeira

Russia has become something of a pariah in the culture industry since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. Since then, in addition to economic sanctions, a series of cultural – and even sporting – sanctions have been implemented by the West until the Russian president announces a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The list of punishments in the cultural sphere is extensive, from the cancellation of a free course on Dostoevsky by the University of Milan, in Italy, to the cancellation of the exhibition of films in the country by three of the biggest studios in Hollywood: Warner, Sony and Disney. Symbolic ‘punishments’ also appear all the time. A famous case was that of a Brazilian restaurant that decided to ‘ban’ stroganoff from the menu in ‘reprisal’ against Russia.

Artists are also being disadvantaged because of their nationality, even if they are not supporters of the Putin regime. In terms of sports, Russia has been suspended from all international football competitions and could miss the chance to go to the FIFA World Cup. The punishments, however, end up reaching the Russian population as a whole without those responsible for the conflict being affected.

For Vicente Ferraro, a master in Political Science at the Moscow School of Economics and a researcher at the USP Asian Studies Laboratory, such reprisals have xenophobic traits and can have the opposite effect of what the West expects.

“They characterize xenophobia in the sense that there is collective punishment, the accountability of an entire people for the decisions of some politicians. This type of sanction, which affects society directly, can give more substance to this speech by Putin that there is an attempt to suffocating the country. It helps Putin to strengthen himself by resorting to this more nationalist argument, culminating in an effect contrary to what the West expected.”

The researcher draws attention to the ‘selectivity’ of these punishments. As an example, he cites the United States, which, despite participating in conflicts such as the Iraq War, has never suffered from this type of reaction.

“There is a geopolitical selectivity that defines what matters more and what matters less. This has to do with the fact that the United States is still a hegemonic power. We live in a context of transition, from a unipolar to a multipolar order, but even so, the US manages to make its interests prevail. So, in the Iraq War, there was a big opposition from other powers like Russia and France, who were against it in the UN Security Council, but they couldn’t coordinate a collective action against the US at the time. At the same time, we see that the US shows a great capacity to coordinate a collective action against Russia”, he explains.

“The battlefield front is just one of the fronts of this war. It has the economic front, the image front (which, in this case, Russia’s is being harmed), and the soft power front. context today in which the media, with social networks, are much stronger than they were decades ago, so the images of the conflict circulate very quickly and this has an impact on people’s perception that contributes to the deterioration of the Russian image. In addition, the current conflict is much closer to Europe, which ends up getting more attention from European powers than other conflicts that were further away”, he explains.

For Rodrigo Ianhez, a historian who specializes in the Soviet period, it makes no sense to carry out a xenophobic persecution of Russia, since even Putin’s opponents are being indiscriminately hit by these demonstrations. Furthermore, explains Rodrigo, this type of hostile reaction ends up giving the Russian government a ‘rhetorical weapon’.

“Clearly this is not the way to deal with the situation. We have seen situations where even a class on Dostoevsky, a 19th century writer, was cancelled. There are artists who cannot openly criticize the regime without putting their own family members in a situation in the uncomfortable or possibly more serious, people who simply cannot choose between a career abroad and a career in Russia”, he explains.

Ianhez states that these xenophobic offensives already existed in a latent way and, after the beginning of the conflict, they became more widespread.

“[A guerra] it is an ‘excuse’ for this Russophobia, this xenophobia to be practiced. It is no wonder that Russians are portrayed in the culture industry with extremely negative stereotypes. Hypersexualized women, alcoholic men or mafiosi… These are representations that do not correspond to the reality of the Russian people and that have existed for decades. It’s even a product of the Cold War,” she argues.

“Unfortunately, this situation tends to grow. Many Russians who are against the war, who have been opposed to Putin for years, are being indiscriminately affected by xenophobia. There are students who have had their scholarships cancelled, students who have protested against the Putin government for years. This tends to make even opposition groups indignant about this situation. This gives Russia arguments that there is persecution. It is a situation that ends up creating a division and giving a certain reason to some of Russia’s positions. As we know, several sanctioned countries argue that the bad situation in the country comes from sanctions, and this ends up creating a “buoy” that governments can cling to. Sanctions mainly affect the people, not the elites, governments do not suffer so much and people accept this view, which is often not wrong, that those who impose these sanctions are to blame for the penury of their lives.”