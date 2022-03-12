Russia surrounds Kiev and explosions are heard; Mariupol is blocked

The suburbs of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, were bombed during the early hours of today. Amid the attacks, emergency sirens sounded for a long time in several regions near the city and also in other counties such as Lviv, Cherasky and Kharkiv. The information was reported by the American broadcaster CNN. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak said the capital “is under siege”.

According to the British Intelligence Service, Russian troops are about 25 kilometers from Kiev. Around the capital, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol are still surrounded by the Russian army.

an air base Vasylkiv, the about 30 kilometers from Kiev, was destroyed by missiles, where a petrol depot caught fire, according to the city’s mayor.

Satellite images revealed that Russian convoys were repositioned in forests and wooded areas in Lubyanka, according to images taken by Maxar Technologies, a space technology company based in Westminster, Colorado, in the United States.

In Lviv, the western city hitherto considered relatively safe, the alarm lasted two hours, the longest period since the start of the war on 24 February. The region was awakened by sirens around 5:30 am local time (0:30 am Brasília time).

Further explosions were also heard in the southern cities of Nikolaev, Dnipro and Kropyvnytskyi in the center of the country, according to reports released by BBC Ukraine, citing local officials.

The bodies of five people, including two children, were recovered by emergency services from the rubble of a residential building in the Ukrainian village of Slobozhanske, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, after Russian bombing.

On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of attacks in Mykolaiv, where a cancer hospital and some residential buildings were damaged. So far, there are no reports of casualties.

According to international media, citing the governors of both Kiev and Donetsk regions, Russian military continues to attack areas where Ukraine is trying to evacuate civilians and bring aid through humanitarian corridors.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told local media that “the humanitarian load is moving towards Mariupol, we will let you know how it proceeds. The situation is complicated, there are constant bombings.”

After twelve days of attack, much of the attention is focused on Mariupol, on the Sea of ​​Azov, whose inhabitants are incommunicado, without water, gas or electricity and even fighting to get food. It is an “almost desperate” situation, warned Doctors Without Borders.

The Russian occupiers also announced to employees at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, that the plant no longer belongs to Ukraine and that from now on it will have to operate under the control of Moscow and in compliance with the rules of Rosatom, a company Russian state-owned atomic energy company.

The information was released by the Kyiv Independent, citing the head of Energoaton, a Ukrainian nuclear company. So far, Moscow has sent 11 engineers to the site.

The situation in Ukraine was discussed in a new phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources at the Elysee Palace revealed. They “demanded from Russia an immediate ceasefire”.

Earlier, Macron warned of more “massive sanctions” if Moscow stepped up bombing or attacked Kiev, without ruling out a ban on Russian hydrocarbon imports, on which the European energy market depends.

The US government said “the US remains concerned about Russia’s reckless actions and violations of nuclear safety principles,” said US Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm.

She stressed that Moscow’s breach of security principles “is unacceptable and attacks that endanger security in Ukraine must stop.”

Humanitarian Corridors

Today, several humanitarian corridors in Ukrainian cities and towns, including the port of Mariupol, are due to be opened so civilians can leave, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, adding that she hoped Russia would abide by the ceasefire. fire to allow this to happen.

According to Iryna, Ukraine plans to evacuate residents of several towns and villages in the Kiev and Sumy regions and some other areas where there is fighting.

“I hope the day goes well, that all planned routes are open and that Russia fulfills its obligations to guarantee the ceasefire,” Iryna said.

*With information from AFP and Ansa