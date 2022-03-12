Russia threatened to let US astronaut in space, says US TV

posted on 03/11/2022 21:42 / updated on 03/11/2022 21:43



(credit: Bill Stafford – NASA – JSC)

American astronaut Mark Vande Hei may be left in space after alleged threat from the head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin. According to the American TV channel ABCRogozin would have threatened the US astronaut in response to stipulated sanctions that barred the export of high-tech items to Russia.

It is worth remembering that this was just one of the measures taken by the US in repudiation of Russian attacks in Ukraine.

Mark has spent 355 days aboard the International Space Station — a project that has existed for more than 20 years and has participation from the US, Russia, Japan, Europe and Canada — and which is 408 km from Earth’s orbit.

The threat would have been made through a video, posted on Rogozin’s social networks, in Russian, in which he threatens to leave Vande Hei in space and disconnect the Russian segment of the Station. The return of the American astronaut would be in a Russian spacecraft, together with other astronauts from Russia, and is scheduled for the end of March. To date, the United States Space Agency (NASA) has not commented on the claim.

“It is unimaginable that the Russian space program would abandon someone into space that they are responsible for bringing home. I don’t see that happening,” he said, who exchanged barbs with Rogozin on social media. “Even so, maybe they will. I don’t know,” criticized astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days on the space station.

