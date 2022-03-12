Russia threatens to abandon US astronaut in space over sanctions

Astronaut Mark Vande Hai is in space and should return at the end of the month with an aircraft from Russia (Photo: Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty Images)

Russia threatens not to bring back US astronaut from space

Mark Vande Hei is on a space station that has participation from the US, Russia and other countries

Astronaut expected to return at the end of the month with a Russian aircraft

After US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, the head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, threatened to leave a US astronaut in space. The information was released by the ABC broadcaster, in the United States.

Also in February, Biden said he would prevent the export of high-tech items to Russia, which would directly impact Vladimir Putin’s space program. Now, Rogozin responded through a video, posted on social media.

The head of Russia’s space agency has threatened to leave astronaut Mark Vande Hei in space and disconnect the Russian segment of the International Space Station. The project has existed for more than 20 years and has the participation of the United States, Russia, Japan, European countries and also Canada.

Vande Hei has been on board for 355 days and is the longest-stayed astronaut on the station, which is 408 km from Earth’s orbit. He is expected to return at the end of March in a Russian spacecraft, alongside two other Russian astronauts.

NASA, the US space agency, has yet to comment on the case.

On social media, astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days on the space station, condemned the threat and called it “unimaginable” to abandon someone in space, when you have the responsibility to take him home. “I don’t see that happening. Even so, maybe they will. I do not know.”