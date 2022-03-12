Russia threatens to attack arms shipments to Ukraine, says previously demanded guarantees are no longer valid – 03/12/2022 – World

The security guarantees demanded by Russia in the months before the invasion of Ukraine are no longer valid, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday (12).

While war was only a threat, the Kremlin asked, in order not to take any military action, a guarantee that former Soviet republics such as Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova would not join NATO and the withdrawal of troops from the military alliance of ex-communist countries, curbing its presence in Russian neighbourhoods.

“The situation has completely changed. The issue now is to achieve the implementation of our leaders’ goals,” he said, referring to the Kremlin’s “demilitarization” of Ukraine. “If the Americans are willing, we can, of course, resume the dialogue,” he added, noting that Moscow was open to discussing agreements to limit nuclear arsenals. “It all depends on Washington,” he said.

In an interview with Russian TV, Riabkov also said that he had warned the US that Russian troops could attack arms shipments to Ukraine. “We warn that the delivery of weapons they are orchestrating from a number of countries is not only a dangerous act, but also turns these convoys into legitimate targets,” he said, citing particularly portable air defense systems and anti-tank missile systems.

After an apparent slowdown in the Russian offensive, Ukraine’s government said on Saturday it expected a new wave of attacks in Kiev, the city of Kharkiv and Donbass, a region where pro-Moscow separatists recognized as independent by President Vladimir Putin are located.

The speech by Oleksi Arestovich, adviser to the Ukrainian leader’s chief of staff, Volodymyr Zelensky, is accompanied by the approach of the capital by Russian troops, 25 km from the center of Kiev, in addition to the siege and bombing of several other cities, according to with the UK Ministry of Defence.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Verechtchuk said she hoped that humanitarian corridors would be opened on Saturday to enable thousands of residents to leave attacked places, such as the outskirts of Kiev and the cities of Sumi and Mariupol, where, according to the Ukrainian chancellery, a mosque with more than 80 adults and children, including citizens of Turkey, was reportedly bombed on Saturday.

“The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultana) in Mariupol was bombed by Russian invaders,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, without specifying whether there were dead or wounded there. Moscow denies attacking civilian areas. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told the AFP news agency that it had no information about the case.

Although Verechchuk expressed the hope that residents would be able to leave the affected areas, the governor of the Kiev region said fighting and threats of Russian air strikes continued during the withdrawal attempts, and the governor of the eastern Donetsk region said said the constant bombing is making it difficult for aid to reach Mariupol.

At least 1,582 civilians have been killed in the port city, according to the local town hall, as a result of the attacks and a 12-day blockade. The reported figure could not be independently verified. In the latest update made by the UN’s human rights arm, this Friday, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, 564 civilian deaths have been confirmed across the country, including 41 children.

On Saturday, the UN said people in the city were desperate. “There are reports of looting and violent clashes between civilians over the few basic supplies that remain,” said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. “Medicines for life-threatening illnesses are rapidly running out, hospitals are partially functioning and food and water are in short supply.”

Air raid sirens sounded in many cities on Saturday morning, urging people to seek shelter, after Zelensky said the war had reached a “strategic turning point”.

Efforts to isolate Russia economically have intensified, with the United States imposing new sanctions on high-ranking Kremlin officials and Russian oligarchs and the European Union poised to announce an end to privileged trade status with the Putin-ruled country.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz called the Russian leader to discuss the war in Ukraine once again on Saturday, the day after the European summit in Versailles, and called for an immediate ceasefire, according to reports. by the government of Germany. The three leaders had already spoken by phone on Thursday. Emmanuel Macron, who was received at the Kremlin on February 7, has already met nine times by phone with Putin, according to the French Presidency.

Zelensky said he also spoke to European leaders on Saturday and asked them to press for the release of the mayor of the city of Melitopol, allegedly kidnapped, according to the Ukrainian government, by Russian forces on Friday.

Bombing continues in several cities, and satellite images show Russian troops approaching Kiev. According to the American company Maxar, which provides the images, artillery fire was fired in residential areas, such as in Moschun, where houses and buildings were on fire.

Russian rocket attacks on Saturday morning also destroyed a Ukrainian air base and hit an ammunition depot near the town of Vasilkiv, near the capital, according to Interfax news agency, which quoted Mayor Natalia Balasinovich.

On Friday, a shelling over the southern city of Mikolaiv, near Odessa, hit two hospitals — a cancer treatment center and an eye center — as well as residential areas and shopping malls. “We spent the whole night in the basement, everything was shaking, the patients were terrified,” said the director of the eye hospital, Kasimira Rilkova.

At the cancer hospital, where patients receive chemotherapy, windows were smashed, but there were no patients or caregivers there. “They shot in civilian areas, without military targets. Here is a hospital, an orphanage,” said Dmitri Lagotshev, head of the hospital.

Since the beginning of the war, which the Kremlin wants the Russians to call a “special military operation”, at risk of a 15-year prison sentence for statements considered fake news against the country’s Armed Forces, more than 2.5 million people left Ukraine, according to the UN. The situation provoked a refugee crisis in neighboring countries, especially Poland, which received most of the refugees.