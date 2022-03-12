Russia threatens to leave American astronaut in space

The head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, has threatened to abandon US astronaut Mark Vande Hei in space after the US announced sanctions against the country for its invasion of Ukraine. The information is from the North American channel ABC.

US President Joe Biden announced at the end of February that he would bar the export of high-tech items to the Eastern European country, to affect the Russian airline industry and space program.

Rogozin responded to the sanction with a series of posts on social media. According to the broadcaster, he published a video in Russian in which he threatens to leave Vande Hei in space and disconnect the Russian segment of the International Space Station, a project that has existed for more than 20 years with the participation of the US, Russia, Japan, Europe and Canada. .

With 355 days on board, Vande Hei is the astronaut who spent the most time on the station, which is 408 km from Earth’s orbit. His return is scheduled for the end of this month, in a Russian spacecraft, together with two cosmonauts from the country.

NASA (the United States space agency) has not commented on the claim so far.

Astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days on the station, condemned the Russian threat. “It is unimaginable that the Russian space program would abandon someone into space that they are responsible for bringing home. I don’t see that happening,” he said, who exchanged barbs with Rogozin on social media. “Even so, maybe they will. I don’t know.”