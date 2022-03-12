Russia v Ukraine: Military kidnaps Ukrainian mayor

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Russian soldiers on Ukrainian soil of having kidnapped Ivan Fedorov, mayor of the southeastern city of Melitopol, today.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Fedorov was arrested today, accused of terrorism by the Russian government. Russia has not commented on the allegation. Residents of Melitopol are expected to gather tomorrow (12) for a demonstration in defense of Fedorov.

According to the adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, 10 men took the mayor.

A video posted by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelensky, shows a man – claimed to be Fedorov – being pulled out of a building. There was no confirmation about the date and veracity of the images.

“We call on the international community to react immediately to the kidnapping of Ivan Fedorov and other civilians in Ukraine”, asks the text published on Facebook from the folder.

The mayor of #Melitopol Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped, said Anton Gerashchenko According to him, Fyodorov refused to cooperate with the Russian military occupying the city. He was detained at the city crisis center, where he was in charge of the city’s life support. pic.twitter.com/mCzfCzDWzQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

Read the Ukrainian government statement

“The Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine is accompanied by serious violations of norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as other human rights violations by the Russian military. .

Among these serious violations is the March 11 kidnapping of Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, accused by the Russian government of “terrorism”. The kidnapping of the mayor of Melitopol is classified as a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocol prohibiting the taking of civilian hostages during wartime.

We call on the international community to react immediately to the abduction of Ivan Fedorov and other civilians, and to increase pressure on Russia to end its barbaric war against the Ukrainian people.

The kidnapping of the mayor of Melitopol, along with hundreds of other war crimes committed by Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil, are being carefully documented by law enforcement agencies. The perpetrators of this and other crimes will be held to the strictest responsibility.”

