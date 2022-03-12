Russia warns of result of ‘insane’ arms shipment to Ukraine
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov drew attention to the transfer of arms by parts of other countries to Ukraine. The “message” was actually a direct warning to the United States.
According to Ryabkov, Russia will treat Western weapons that reach the Ukrainians as legitimate military targets.
“We warn [os EUA] of the consequences of the insane transfer to Ukraine of weapons such as mobile anti-aircraft systems, anti-tank missiles and so on,” Ryabkov said, in a statement quoted on Twitter by Max Seddon, head of the Financial Times’ Moscow bureau.
Since the beginning of the conflict on February 24, at least 29 countries have announced this type of support for the Ukrainian government. In addition to the 27 member countries of the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom also sent supplies.
They are rifles, missiles, anti-tank rockets, mortars, machine guns, pistols, rifles, anti-aircraft weapons, among other items.
Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov himself spoke about the matter. According to the Interfax news agency, he allegedly said that the shipment of weapons to Ukraine will cause “catastrophic escalation”.
The troubled relationship between Russia and Ukraine, which sparked armed conflict, has the world on alert for a possible major war.Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
The confusion, however, does not come from today. In addition to the dispute over economic and geopolitical influence, a historical context that relates to the 19th century may explain the conflict. Agustavop/ Getty Images
Ukraine’s strategic location, between Russia and the eastern part of Europe, has served as a security zone for the former USSR for years. Therefore, the Russians consider it essential to maintain influence over the neighboring country and avoid advances by possible adversaries there.pawel.gaul/Getty Images
This is because the large Ukrainian territory prevents successful military attacks against the Russian capital. A Ukraine allied with Russia leaves possible enemies coming from Europe more than 1,500 km from Moscow. An opposing Ukraine, however, narrows the distance to just over 600 kmGetty Images
Realizing Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO, which is led by the United States, and being part of the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to attack the country if the Ukrainians did not give up on the idea.André Borges/Esp. metropolises
One of Putin’s demands, therefore, is for the West to ensure that Ukraine does not join the US-led organization. For Russians, NATO’s presence and support for Ukrainians constitute threats to the country’s security.Poca/Getty Images
Russia began military training with ally Belarus, which borders Ukraine, and invaded Ukrainian territory on February 24.Kutay Tanir/Getty Images
On the other hand, NATO, made up of 30 countries, reinforced its presence in Eastern Europe and placed military installations on alert. NATO/Disclosure
Despite gaining the spotlight in recent weeks, the new chapter of the standoff between the two nations was restarted at the end of 2021, when Putin deployed 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The two countries, which were once part of the Soviet Union, have an old dispute over territory.AFP
In addition, for the Ukrainian government, the conflict is a kind of continuation of the Russian invasion of the Crimean peninsula, which took place in 2014 and caused more than 10,000 deaths. At the time, Moscow took advantage of a political crisis in the neighboring country and the strong presence of Russians in the region to incorporate it into its territory.Elena Aleksandrovna Ermakova/ Getty Images
Since then, Ukrainians have accused the Russians of using hybrid warfare tactics to constantly destabilize the country and fund separatist groups that undermine state sovereignty.Will & Deni McIntyre/Getty Images
The conflict, which began on February 24, is already impacting the entire world economically. In Western Europe, for example, countries fear the interruption of natural gas supply, which is essential for many of them.Vostok / Getty Images
Although Brazil does not have such relevant economic ties with the two nations, it could be affected by the likely spike in oil prices. Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis