Russia warns of result of ‘insane’ arms shipment to Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov drew attention to the transfer of arms by parts of other countries to Ukraine. The “message” was actually a direct warning to the United States.

According to Ryabkov, Russia will treat Western weapons that reach the Ukrainians as legitimate military targets.

“We warn [os EUA] of the consequences of the insane transfer to Ukraine of weapons such as mobile anti-aircraft systems, anti-tank missiles and so on,” Ryabkov said, in a statement quoted on Twitter by Max Seddon, head of the Financial Times’ Moscow bureau.

See the post:

Russia will treat western arms shipments to Ukraine as legitimate military targets, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov says. “We warned [the US] of consequences from the insane transfer to Ukraine of weapons like mobile anti-aircraft systems, anti-tank missiles, and so on.” — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 12, 2022

Since the beginning of the conflict on February 24, at least 29 countries have announced this type of support for the Ukrainian government. In addition to the 27 member countries of the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom also sent supplies.

They are rifles, missiles, anti-tank rockets, mortars, machine guns, pistols, rifles, anti-aircraft weapons, among other items.

See some donations:

Germany – 1 anti-tank guns

Sweden – 5 thousand rockets

Belgium – 3 thousand rifles

Czech Republic – 7,000 rifles, 3,000 machine guns and 30,000 pistols

Netherlands – 200 anti-aircraft rockets

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov himself spoke about the matter. According to the Interfax news agency, he allegedly said that the shipment of weapons to Ukraine will cause “catastrophic escalation”.