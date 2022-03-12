Russia ‘will pay high price if it uses chemical weapons’ in Ukraine, says Biden

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago

posted on 03/11/2022 13:43

posted on 03/11/2022 13:43

(credit: MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Washington, United States- Russia “will pay a high price if it uses chemical weapons” in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden warned during a speech at the White House on Friday.

Westerners are concerned about Moscow’s possible use of chemical weapons after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

In turn, Russia accuses Washington and Kiev of running laboratories intended to produce biological weapons in the country, which both capitals have denied, and a UN Security Council meeting on the matter was scheduled for today.

