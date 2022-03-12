Russian army launches strikes near NATO borders

posted on 03/12/2022 06:00



(credit: Emre CAYLAK / AFP)

Oksana Urban, 44, a member of the Lutsk District Council (west), woke up at 5:45 am (0:45 am GMT) yesterday to the sound of explosions, the first to hit the city located just 80km from the Polish border. “The windows of my parents’ house exploded. From there, they could see fire and smoke. It was something very frightening. I realized that the city where I was born was being bombed”, also a professor at the Lutsk National Technical University (LNTU) told the Post. ). “Two guards at the military airport were killed. One of them was the father of a three-year-old girl. Our fear will disappear, but the hatred will continue.”

For the first time, borders with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and European Union (EU) countries are under threat. In addition to Lutsk, the cities of Dnipro (central east) and Ivano-Franksvisk, 153km from Romania, were attacked.

Despite citing advances in negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded the military campaign and called on 16,000 Middle Eastern mercenaries to fight alongside his troops in Ukraine. “There are certain positive changes, negotiators on our side tell me. I’ll talk about all of that later,” he commented. But peace seems distant for many Ukrainians.

Teacher Olena Zolotariova, 44, had left Mariupol (south) with her parents on February 24 for a trip to Dnipro. “There was a rocket attack on a shoe factory in the morning. There is no military infrastructure nearby. Only a kindergarten”, Olena told the Correio. “I think it was an act of intimidation, a message that there is no safe place in Ukraine.”

While traveling through western Ukraine, activist Diana Berg, 42, spoke with the report. “At the moment, I don’t see any bombings. My husband and I managed to escape, by a miracle, from Mariupol last Wednesday. It was a suicide mission, but we broke the Russian siege. Staying in Mariupol was living hell. internet and without communication with the outside world”, he reported. The number of refugees exceeded 2.5 million. By way of comparison, it is as if 81% of the residents of the Federal District had abandoned their homes for another unit of the federation. Satellite images show Russian artillery preparations for an eventual takeover of Ukraine’s capital Kiev.

“Putin’s objective is to reach the western regions of Ukraine, which have been spared until now. This shows a growing desperation. Initiative for Democracy in Eurasia in Kiev. “Russia wants to force a mass exodus of civilians to Poland, which could increase the humanitarian crisis. The intention is for the Europeans to force the Ukrainians to negotiate,” he added.





Danger

Zalmayev admits the risk of a miscalculation on the part of the Russians in involving NATO in the conflict. “But I think Putin does not want to set himself against the military alliance, as Russia would be completely destroyed. It is a Kremlin intimidation tactic to force the Ukrainian surrender,” he said.

According to the expert, if Putin realizes that there is no open path to victory, Moscow could attack Moldova in order to open a corridor between Russia and Kalininigrad, a Russian exclave separated by Poland. “NATO countries are aware of this scenario. Article 5 of the Alliance deals with collective security and would force other members to attack Russia,” warned Zalmayev.

For Oksana, Putin is “mad”. “He doesn’t understand that World War III is starting. If he starts a conflict with NATO, it will trigger a world war”, warned the congresswoman and academic. “I don’t want to think or talk about that possibility. But I understand that attacking a NATO member country would be the beginning of a war between NATO and Russia. There has never been an aggression against a military alliance nation since April 1, 1949. “

The White House sees “strong indications” that Putin’s forces commit war crimes in Ukraine. “We have seen devastating images coming from Ukraine, and we are horrified by Russia’s brutal tactics. Pregnant women on stretchers, residential apartments bombed, families killed as they sought safety from this terrible violence. We also see reports of other potential abuses, including sexual violence.” and gender,” said Andrew Bates, spokesman for the government of Joe Biden. In turn, Moscow, without showing evidence, accuses Kiev of producing biological weapons, with Washington’s support.

“It’s Hell”



credit: personal archive

Diana Berg

“The situation in Mariupol is very close to hell. Civilians really face desperate conditions. They have been without electricity for five days, since the power station was destroyed in a bombing. There is no more heating or water. They (Russians) ) imposed a humanitarian blockade on the city. People are locked in dark and icy houses. They are scared because bombings occur anywhere and at all times. Residential blocks, civil infrastructure, hospitals, warehouses and bus stations are bombed. It’s hell.

The big problem is the bombings. Heaven is no longer safe. For the first three or four days, Mariupol was attacked from the eastern flank. Now there are rockets and bombs falling from all directions. People got used to the sound of explosions. The scariest part is that bombs are the only contact with the outside world. There is no way to call anyone or use the internet. It is impossible for the residents of Mariupol to know about what is happening in the world, in Ukraine or even in other areas of the city. The bombings are massive, brutal and random.”

Ukrainian activist, 42, director of the arts platform Tu, resident of Mariupol. Yesterday, I was on the run through western Ukraine

US and allies increase pressure on Putin



credit: Getty Images via AFP

More than a phone conversation, it was a gesture of unqualified support for Ukraine and opposition to Russia. US President Joe Biden spoke yesterday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. “I told him that the US stands on the side of the people of Ukraine and their courage — as they valiantly fight to defend their country. While (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin continues his ruthless onslaught, the US and our partners continue working to increase economic pressure and further isolate Russia on the global stage,” the Democrat said.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and G7 allies — Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom — and the European Union are working together to remove Russia from favored nation status in trade relations. With the measure, the Russian government will not be able to obtain the best possible terms in the negotiations — reduced tariffs, few trade barriers and the highest possible imports allowed. Biden added that “additional steps were taken to ban trade with important sectors of the Russian economy, in particular seafood, vodka and diamonds.”

“We will continue to pressure Putin. The G7 will seek to deny Russia the ability to borrow from multinational institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank”, promised the American. “Putin is an aggressor. He IS the aggressor. And Putin must pay the price.”

Shortly afterward, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced a ban on luxury goods exports to Russia and Belarus to prevent “Putin and his friends from continuing to live in opulence while causing enormous suffering across Eastern Europe.” In Brussels, European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen made an announcement along the same lines: “We will ban the export of any luxury goods from our countries to Russia as a direct blow to Russian elites.”

Since the beginning of the conflict on February 24, the US has imposed a series of financial sanctions on Russia and announced the suspension of the purchase of Russian oil and gas. Peter Zalmayev, director of the Eurasian Democracy Initiative (in Kiev), viewed Russia’s withdrawal from favored nation status as a positive development, but not an instrumental measure capable of forcing Putin to backtrack. “No economic measure will have the impact, at least in the short term, as long as China supports Russia. The only way to stop Putin is militarily,” he explained to the Courier. For him, Biden should accept Poland’s offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, so that it is able to defend airspace.

Instagram blocking

Russia has restricted access to the social network Instagram, which it accuses of spreading calls for violence against Russians, due to the conflict in Ukraine. Russia’s powerful Investigative Committee had already announced legal action against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for having relaxed rules on violent messages aimed at the Russian army and authorities. The committee said it began its investigations “due to illegal requests for the murder of Russians by collaborators of the American society Meta”. The Russian Attorney General’s Office has asked that the internet giant be classified as an “extremist” organization and that access to Instagram be blocked in the country. Facebook can no longer be accessed since the 4th.