Russian forces surround Kiev and blockade Mariupol – News









Russian forces deployed around Kiev early Saturday morning and “blocked” Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast where thousands of people are facing a devastating siege after more than two weeks of conflict in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian army indicated that Russian troops are concentrating their efforts in the capital, in Mariupol and in several cities in the center, such as Krivoi Rog, Kremenchuk, Nikopol or Zaporizhia. Local media also indicated the activation of anti-aircraft sirens on Saturday in Kiev, Odessa, Dnipro and Kharkiv.

After twelve days of siege, much of the attention is focused on Mariupol, on the Sea of ​​Azov, whose inhabitants are incommunicado, without water, gas or electricity and are even fighting for food. It is an “almost desperate” situation, warned Doctors Without Borders.

“The enemy is still blocking Mariupol,” Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said on Friday night. “Russian troops did not let our aid into the city,” he criticized, promising to try again to bring supplies into the city.











“Sieges are a medieval practice” prohibited by the modern laws of war, Stephen Cornish, one of the coordinators of the MSF operation in Ukraine, was outraged in an interview with AFP.

“Besieged Mariupol is currently the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet. 1,582 civilians killed in twelve days, buried in mass graves like this one,” Ukraine’s chief diplomat Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet accompanied by a photo of a grave with dead bodies. .

Iulia and her husband are among the few people who have managed to leave the city since the siege began after having passed, with a heavy heart, through Russian checkpoints.

“On the way we saw burnt-out civilian cars, sometimes overturned. We understood that the Russians had shot at them,” he says.





