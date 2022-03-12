Russians and Americans Exchange Accusations About Plans to Use Biological Weapons | National Journal

At the Security Council of UN, Russia and U.S exchanged accusations about plans to use biological weapons .

The Russian representative was the first to speak. He said the country’s Defense Ministry has documents confirming the existence of 30 laboratories in Ukraine that conduct experiments to strengthen bacteria that cause deadly diseases and that the project would be in partnership with the United States.

The accusation first emerged last Sunday (6). The Russian Defense Ministry said it had found a document detailing secret biological experiments. Authenticity has not been confirmed so far..

On Tuesday (8), the Kremlin said it had evidence that on the day of the invasion, February 24, the United States and Ukraine tried to destroy samples of rare diseases in a laboratory, such as plague, anthrax and cholera, and that there were American laboratories. developing biological weapons in the cities of Kharkiv and Poltova.

At the time, the United States reacted on several fronts. both the State Department such as White House said that the Russia has a history of accusing the Western of the crimes it commits and could be laying the groundwork for its own attacks with prohibited weapons.

On Thursday (10th), the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskysaid that laboratories in Ukraine have been there since the country was part of the Soviet Uniondevelop scientific research, not weapons of mass destruction. Zelensky completed:

“I am the president of a decent nation, the father of two children. No weapons of mass destruction were developed here.”

In the last century, the United States and the then-Soviet Union had an advanced program of biological weapons development. In 1972, both the U.S and the former Soviet Union signed the Biological Weapons Conventionwhich came into force in 1975. Since 1997, chemical weapons have been banned.

Both treaties prohibit the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use of these weapons. But at Friday’s UN meeting, Russia accused the United States of breaching the agreement – ​​and China joined in. The Chinese representative said that the United States has 336 laboratories around the world for this type of experiment.

O Brazilwho occupies a temporary chair in the security advicesaid that such a serious accusation needs concrete evidence and confirmed by an independent and impartial authority.

Brazilian Ambassador João Genésio de Almeida Filho said that Brazil believes that legitimate scientific research should be clearly separated from activities that amount to the development of biological weapons. So much so that there are laboratories that study diseases, but do not produce weapons of war.

Even so, as a precaution, this Friday the World Health Organizationand asked the Ukraine that destroys viruses and bacteria from research labs to prevent leaks in the event of an attack.