Russians are stocking up on products after the network closes

Russian citizens are stocking up on McDonald’s menu items and lining up at stores this week after the fast-food chain halted sales in the country due to the war in Ukraine.

An image posted on Reddit drew attention by showing a pile of McDonald’s hamburgers in a person’s fridge – a sign of how Russians are organizing to secure their favorite meals before stores close.

“McDonald’s is permanently closing in Russia, here’s my friend’s stock,” reads the caption of the Reddit post. In the comments, netizens joked that the man should sell some of the hamburgers, with a meme showing that it would be a “good business opportunity to sell old hamburgers at a high price”.

In addition, photos posted on the networks showed Russian customers outside some McDonald’s stores after the fast-food giant said it would temporarily close its 850 stores in the country and pause operations due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Fast-food chain products are being sold on a Russian auction site at exorbitant prices Image: Playback / Reddit

Avito, a Russian classifieds and auction platform similar to eBay, has been inundated with lists of people trying to sell McDonald’s products at exorbitant prices. From burgers and drinks to individual packages of sauce.

In a list reviewed by the newspaper New York Post, a salesman was asking 104,000 rubles for a cherry pie. Another was charging 50,000 rubles, or more than R$10,000, for a McDonald’s “sauce collection”.

Another joke raised was the legend that chain snacks last for years, or even decades, looking fresh.

In a letter to employees, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said the conflict “has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people” and left the chain with little choice but to close stores.

“As we move forward, McDonald’s will continue to assess the situation and determine whether additional measures are needed,” Kempczinski said. “Right now, it is impossible to predict when we will be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia.”

according to New York Post, McDonald’s expects to bear a heavy financial cost for its decision to leave Russia. The company initially resisted closure orders.

During a conference call, McDonald’s CFO Kevin Ozan said the chain expects the disruption to services in Russia to cost the company $50 million a month. McDonald’s plans to continue paying its 62,000 Russian employees during the shutdown.

“We hope this is temporary and we certainly don’t take this decision lightly, but for us, it’s about doing what we think is the right thing to do, both for the global business and for our local people,” he said. Ozan on CNBC.