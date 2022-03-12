Russians Attack Three More Ukrainian Cities, Advance On Kiev | National Journal

Russian soldiers attacked this Friday (11) three more ukrainian cities and intensified movement around the capital. This is what special envoys Rodrigo Carvalho, Ross Salinas and Ernani Lemos report from Poland.

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video on Friday that it claims was of Russian tanks on roads near Kiev. Satellite images recorded the movement of Russian forces northwest of the Ukrainian capital. Journalists recorded a fight between soldiers on both sides. These are signs that the offensive on the capital must intensify.

A map shows how Russian forces are advancing through Ukrainian territory. The main targets are northern cities, close to the Belarus border; from the east, where pro-Russian separatists are; and the south, a port and strategic region for supplying Ukraine.

This Friday, the Russians bombed three cities further to the center and west for the first time: dnipro, Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

In Dnipro, the attacks destroyed a shoe factory, a residential building, and a kindergarten. In the other two cities, the targets were military airports.

The Russian military command also said separatist forces had seized the town of Volnovakha, which is adjacent to the port of Mariupol.

1 of 1 Russia advances into Ukrainian territory — Photo: Jornal Nacional / Reproduction Russia advances in Ukrainian territory – Photo: Jornal Nacional/ Reproduction

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s president released a video recorded in central Kiev. Volodymyr Zelensky again accused the Russians of deliberate attacks on civilian targets and showed confidence in the victory.

The Russian president met by videoconference with the country’s Security Council. Vladimir Putin accused the West of sending mercenaries to fight alongside the Ukrainians, which would be a violation of international law. On the other hand, he welcomed the 16,000 foreigners who have already volunteered to defend the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, mostly from the Middle East.

Also on Friday, Putin received the president of Belarus, ally Alexander Lukashenko, and said there had been positive progress in negotiations with Ukraine.

Lukashenko accused the Ukrainians of planning attacks on Belarus. A Ukrainian official said that, in fact, Russia had planned attacks on villages in Belarus in an attempt to frame Ukrainian forces.

On Friday afternoon, the Ukrainian president participated in a virtual session of the Polish Parliament, along with the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg. Zelensky thanked the neighboring country for help, which has already received more than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine. When he finished his speech, he received a standing ovation.

Krakow train station, Poland: With so many attacks by Russian forces and the diplomatic impasse that extends, the result is a huge refugee crisis, which, during this week, only worsened. Lots of people there early on. There are so many people entering the country that in 35 years, for the first time, the population of Poland has increased. The estimate at the moment is that every three seconds, two refugees enter Poland.

There are even people who want to go to other European countries. During the report, it was not long before a bus left for Berlin, Germany, but many of the people at the train station want to find a place to stay in Krakow, which is a larger city, not that far from Ukraine. So if the war ends, they can go home more quickly, though there’s no sign that this war is going to end anytime soon.

The place that was an administrative room at the station became a center to provide temporary accommodation for these people. There’s a long line and it’s busy all day.

What you can see there is that, even days after having fled the war, refugees continue to wait, tired and traumatized. A Ukrainian woman shows photos of the town of Sumy, where her mother lives. Everything destroyed, children dead.

One boy – Timor, only 12 years old – said that his parents are trying to get them a place in Poland for them to stay for at least a month. He is still processing the whole mess that has turned his and his family’s lives around.