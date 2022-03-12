Sanctions could cause International Space Station to crash

Moscow said today that Western sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could bring down the International Space Station (ISS). The United States and Europe announced new trade penalties to Russia yesterday. More than 2.5 million people have already fled the war in Ukraine, according to the UN.

According to Dmitri Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the operation of Russian rockets, which supply the ISS, will be disrupted by the sanctions. The penalties imposed on Moscow by Western countries would have impacts on the Russian part that works mainly to correct the station’s orbit. This could trigger the “landing or landing of the ISS that weighs 500 tons”, the minister warned.

US President Joe Biden announced on Friday (11) that the United States and its allies have decided to exclude Russia from the normal regime of reciprocity that governs world trade. The measure paves the way for the imposition of severe customs tariffs.

Biden also wants to ban imports of Russian vodka, diamonds and seafood. At the end of the European Union leaders’ summit in Versailles, France, French President Emmanuel Macron said Europeans were ready to apply “massive sanctions” against Russia if the war continued.

syrian mercenaries

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized the deployment of “volunteer” fighters mainly from Syria to reinforce the Russian army in Ukraine. Mercenaries are currently fighting alongside the Russians and the Syrian military in support of the Damascus regime in the country’s conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of hiring “Syrian assassins” to “destroy” Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Choigou stated that 16,000 fighters from the Middle East were ready to support Russian forces.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine completes 17 days this Saturday, with Russian troops continuing at Kiev’s gates and an offensive that has expanded to the city of Dnipro. In Mariupol, where thousands of civilians have been surrounded for 12 days, the situation is “almost desperate”, according to Doctors Without Borders.

According to local media, bomb alert sirens sounded in the early hours of Saturday in practically the entire Ukrainian territory, mainly in large urban centers such as Kiev, Odessa, Dnipro and Kharkov.

Refugees

Approximately 100,000 people were evacuated in two days from Ukrainian cities. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed the death of 564 civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian offensive, among them 41 children.

More than 2.5 million people have already fled the war in Ukraine, according to the organization, in just two weeks. The fastest exodus since WWII. Aid agencies predicted 4 million people would flee during the first six months of the offensive, but the number of refugees is expected to exceed initial forecasts.

Countries neighboring Ukraine, such as Moldova, struggle to accommodate the influx of refugees.