Security camera captures moment when wheelchair user saves 49 kg dog from swimming pool

Security chief Darren Thomas, 40, who resides in Cape Town, South Africa, is a paraplegic, but his condition hasn’t stopped him from saving his dog from drowning.

Cassius, four years old, is a Rottweiler, weighs 49 kg and on the morning of February 16, while walking around the pool, he lost his balance and fell.

Moment the dog falls into the pool. (Photo: Instagram/@darren_thomas46)

Darren was alone that day and getting ready to go to work when he heard his dog crying. Worried, he walked towards him and found him almost exhausted from ‘fighting’ to get out of the pool.

“He doesn’t usually cry, so I went to see what was wrong. I didn’t see him anywhere in the house so I went outside and that’s when I saw him,” Darren Thomas told the Daily Mail.

The man who has been in a wheelchair since he was 14 years old – because of a shot he took while defending his family from a robbery -, called his wife to see if he was close to home, but as he was 20 minutes away, was not intimidated and soon acted to remove the pet from the water.

“I couldn’t just pull him out because he’s too heavy and I don’t have enough strength in my chair, I would fall into the pool so I had to make another plan because he was getting tired of being there.”

Darren helping the dog out of the pool. (Photo: Instagram/@darren_thomas46)

His attitude was to gently lead Cassius to the pool stairs. Slowly Darren moved the furry’s paws as he gripped the edge.

When he finally reached the steps, the rottweiler managed to get out on his own. And all the action was supervised by another puppy in the family.

“That’s when I thought I needed to try to take it to the next level. I started moving him paw by paw while trying to move too.”

The rescue scene was recorded by the house’s external security camera and when the family went to check it out, they were amazed, because the little duck had been in that situation for about 25 minutes.

Darren with his dog, Cassius. (Photo: Instagram/@darren_thomas46)

Darren shared the images on his Instagram profile on February 21 with the following caption: “I’ve had 2 rotties and one thing they’re famous for doing is swimming…well not mine. He can’t either. won’t swim and no matter what we do’.

The publication got more than 8,000 views and hundreds of comments praising its attitude.

“Quick thinking pays off!! We also love how the other dog is supervising,” cheered one.

“Oh! Thank God you were there, man!”, commented another.

“If there’s a will, there’s a way,” wrote a third.

A happy ending! I believe Cassius will think twice before approaching the pool again.

