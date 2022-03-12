Steel mill managers resign after sanctions against Russian

Evraz’s non-executive directors resigned on Friday after the inclusion of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the steel giant’s main shareholder, on the British government’s sanctions list for the invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the financial sanctions” announced on Thursday “and the suspension of the share price” of the group on the London Stock Exchange, the company announced in a statement the immediate dismissal of “all non-executive directors” from its board of directors.

CEO Alexei Ivanov was the only board member who did not resign and appeared alone on the board’s page on Evraz’s website on Friday.

Among the ten sacked are steel magnate Alexander Abramov, Russian oligarch Eugene Shvidler and Chelsea manager Eugene Tenenbaum, according to the statement.

The British market authority FCA announced on Thursday (10) the “temporary” suspension of the steel giant’s shares “to protect investors until the impact of British sanctions is clarified”.

The stock, which plummeted after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and lost 76.64% since the beginning of the year, remained suspended on Friday.

Yesterday, Evraz claimed that Abramovich, a “significant” shareholder with 28.64% of the capital, does not control the company and considered that “British financial sanctions should not be applied to the company itself”.

The group also denied “the allegation that it is, or has been, involved” in actions “that could contribute to the destabilization of Ukraine, or undermine, or threaten, the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine.”

In particular, information that the company “potentially supplied steel to the Russian military that could have been used for the production of tanks” was denied.

Evraz only supplies steel “to the infrastructure and construction sectors,” he insisted.