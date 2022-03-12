‘SUS for Education’ should pass the Chamber next week after agreement with MEC – 03/11/2022 – Educação

The Chamber of Deputies should vote next week on the project that creates the SNE (National Education System). Considered a kind of “SUS of Education”, for providing mechanisms for collaboration between the entities of the Federation, the project passed the Senate last Wednesday (9).

The text, under the rapporteur of Senator Dário Berger (MDB-SC), is very similar to the project that is being processed in the Chamber. In addition, congressmen managed to reach an agreement with the MEC (Ministry of Education) to align the content, which ensures, according to deputies, a faster understanding and without surprises.

The Chamber already has a request for urgency approved to speed up the consideration of the issue in the plenary. Then it goes back to the Senate for review and, if approved again, goes to presidential sanction.

The idea of ​​the SNE is to consolidate the collaboration regime and coordinate efforts between the federal, state and municipal levels. Hence the comparison with the SUS (Unified Health System).

The SNE creates instances of federative agreement, in which decisions ranging from pedagogical initiatives to funding must be taken together. The forecast is for the creation of a tripartite commission, with representatives from the three spheres, and of bipartite commissions, with states and their respective municipalities.

One of the objectives of the creation of the system is the establishment of mechanisms for articulation and joint implementation of educational policies, programs and actions, as well as the guarantee of equity in the annual public expenditure per student.

The uneven response to the pandemic in public education, both in terms of the provision of remote teaching and the in-person return calendar itself, is an example of the lack of a system like this.

According to deputy Idilvan Alencar (PDT-CE), rapporteur of the Chamber’s text, the expectation is to have the system in full operation by next year.

“The urgency with the SNE also has to do with the challenge of learning recovery [após o período de escolas fechadas por causa da pandemia]. And recovery is such a big issue that you can’t do it alone,” says Idilvan.

The MEC had placed barriers in relation to the content of the two congressional projects and managed to postpone their consideration. There was annoyance with the article creating the tripartite commission, the wording of which could reduce the MEC’s ​​autonomy, in the portfolio’s understanding.

Another government concern also involved this new tripartite commission. For the MEC, the initial texts could cause confusion by allowing this commission to assume the attributions of the intergovernmental commission of Fundeb (the main mechanism for financing basic education).

In both texts, from the Senate and the Chamber, there were changes to meet the government’s indications, considered reasonable. Congressmen were surprised by the good participation of the MEC in the debates at this moment, since the government has been marked by its absence in many important proceedings.

According to congressmen, the MEC also expressed ideas of transforming the CNE (National Council of Education) into a kind of system, which was not met.

Representative Luisa Canziani (PTB-PR) says that conversations with the government leader, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), and negotiations with the MEC ensured urgency in the agenda and adjustments to the text.

“This is an old agenda in the Chamber of Deputies and in the National Congress, and it deserves our attention, our support”, says Canziani. “What would the fight against the pandemic in Brazil be if we didn’t have the SUS. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a National System in Education.”

The creation of the SNE is pointed out by experts as an essential management mechanism to organize and equalize the school supply, in addition to making public spending more efficient.

The system should have been created by 2016, according to the (disrespected) goal of the National Education Plan. The Constitution also cites the measure (from an amendment passed in 2009).

Currently, there is little articulation between the state education networks and the networks of their respective municipalities, which have a smaller budget and low management capacity.

In addition, although the Constitution defines that elementary education (from 1st to 9th grade) should be the responsibility of municipalities, a good part of these enrollments are still in state schools.

“It is a pride for the parliament that in the same legislature we managed to approve the new Fundeb and SNE, old and important agendas”, completes Idilvan.