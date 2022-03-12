Switzerland bans overflights in its territory to transport weapons – News

Switzerland, true to its doctrine of military neutrality, banned planes carrying loads of armaments for troops involved in the conflict in Ukraine to fly over its territory, announced this Friday (11) the government of the Alpine country.

“Regarding the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Federal Council decided […] that requests for overflights by the parties to the conflict and by other States for the purpose of offering military support to the parties, including through the delivery of war material, will not be accepted,” the Executive said in a statement.

This decision does not refer to the overflight of military aircraft of the parties to the conflict or of other States for humanitarian or medical purposes, which includes the air transport of wounded. Under the neutrality law, Switzerland cannot participate in a war between other states.





Historically, neutrality played an important role in the formation of the Swiss state and is mentioned in documents dating back to 1647, the Confederacy explained in a prospectus on neutrality published shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Switzerland’s “permanent military neutrality” was internationally recognized in a declaration by the main European powers (Russia, England, Prussia, Austria and France) at the Congress of Vienna in 1815.

Since the creation of the Swiss federal state in 1848, neutrality has been an important component of Swiss security and foreign policy, a concept that is widely accepted by the population, according to opinion polls.

The right to neutrality, which was codified in the Hague Conventions of 18 October 1907, defines the rights and obligations of a neutral state such as Switzerland.





The most important is the inviolability of the territory of a neutral State.

Among the main obligations are: to refrain from participating in the war, to guarantee their own defence, to guarantee equal treatment of belligerents for the export of war material, to avoid supplying mercenary combatants and to refuse to place their territory at the disposal of the parties to the conflict.



