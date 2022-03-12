The Last of Us director makes “clicker” in-game

Neil Druckmann is also playing Elden Ring. In a post on social media, the co-president of Naughty Dog showed how he customized his Maculado for the adventure. Surprisingly, he used a set capable of resembling a clicker from The Last of Us, the game on which he was director.

With the Mushroom set equipped on the character, Druckmann made him look good like the monster of the post-apocalyptic world. Joking about the situation, he shared a photo of his hero’s in-game look — alluding to the noise emitted by the creatures.

This is not the first manifestation of creativity in Elden Ring. The Last of Us director only used a common set of clothes in-game, while there are more daring projects from the community. One of them was the recreation of one of the bosses from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Elden Ring arrived on February 24th for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.

