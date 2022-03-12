there will be ‘massive sanctions’ on Russia if war in Ukraine continues

At the end of a summit of EU (European Union) leaders today in Versailles, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Russia could face new “massive sanctions” if the war in Ukraine continues.

“If things continue on a military level … we will adopt new sanctions, including massive sanctions,” Macron told a news conference, stressing that the EU will support Ukraine “until the end”.

The president also said the Russian invasion of Ukraine will “deeply destabilize” food supplies in Europe and Africa over the next 12 to 18 months.

“We must prepare and reassess our production strategies to defend our food sovereignty” in Europe, said Macron, also advocating a strategy for Africa, due to the risk of famine in some countries.

EU says it needs to ‘free itself’ from dependence on Russian gas

European Council President Charles Michel said today at a press conference in Varsalles, France, that Europe needs to free itself from dependence on Russia’s oil and gas. European countries have already suspended imports as a sanction to Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.

“The dependency issue is very big, we are very dependent on Russia and we want to free ourselves. So let’s work in line with our objectives, interests. For next winter we already need to have a plan.”

Michel gave an interview alongside the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Macron. After two days of summit, they informed that new sanctions on Russia will be announced later today.

Ursula explained that the Union’s idea is to invest in renewable energy to gradually distance itself from Russian oil and gas. “It is a strategic investment in our security and independence. It is a plan to diversify supplies and seek renewable sources. We will propose to reduce our dependence on Russian oil and gas by 2027, using resources available in Europe.”

Ukraine’s entry into the European Union

During the summit, the leaders also discussed Ukraine’s request to join the European Union. “We want to make it clear to Ukrainian friends that, of course, they are members of the European family. We stand with Ukraine and we will mobilize with speed to help the people of Ukraine and we are here to support the choice of Ukrainians,” said Charles Michel.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a request in February for the country to join the European Union. The information was released by the government’s verified channel on Telegram.

“Ukraine has demonstrated that it belongs to and deserves the European Union,” said the French president. However, Macron ponders: “There is a war, but we are not at war with Russia. We have no war response.”

*With AFP