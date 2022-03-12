Two years after WHO announced a pandemic, DF registers 573 new cases of Covid and 11 more deaths | Federal District

This Friday (11), the Federal District registered 573 new cases known from Covid-19 and more 11 deaths by the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,508 people lost their lives and 687,931 were infected by the coronavirus in Brasilia.

The transmission rate of the virus has dropped and is in 0.59, the lowest in these 2 years. The index has been falling in recent days, on Thursday (10), it was 0.60. when the rate is less than 1 means a drop in contamination.

According to the Health Department 97.8% of Covid patients, in the DF, are recovered.

Among the dead since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,513 people lived in the federal capital and 995 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

Dates of deaths released this Friday (11):

July 15, 2021: 1

February 5, 2022: 1

February 14, 2022: 1

February 15, 2022: 1

February 21, 2022: 1

February 26, 2022: 1

February 27, 2022: 1

March 4, 2022: 1

March 5, 2022: 1

March 10, 2022: 2

Ceilandia: 3

range: 2

Guará: 1

Pilot Plan: 1

Fern: 1

Southwest/Octagonal: 2

Taguatinga: 1

30 to 39 years: 1

50 to 59 years: 2

60 to 69 years: 3

70 to 79 years: 4

80 years or older: 1

2 of 3 ICU bed in the DF in a file image — Photo: TV Globo / Reproduction ICU bed in DF in file image — Photo: TV Globo / Reproduction

As of 6:25 pm this Friday, the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid was in 63% in the public health network of the DF, including adult, pediatric and neonatal units. Of the total of 128 beds, 63 were occupied, 38 were available and 21 were blocked.

In the private network, until 11:55 am, the occupancy of ICU beds was in 64.54%. Of the total of 147 beds, 93 were used, 50 were vacant and 4 were blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Friday, 79,517 people tested positive and 822 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 68,119 contaminations and 1,747 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Friday:

3 of 3 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on March 11, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on March 11, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction