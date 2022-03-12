Ukraine and Russia attract at least 36,000 volunteers to fight in war







Soldiers prepare Molotov cocktail to shoot Russians in Kiev Photo: Mykola Tymchenko / Reuters

The Polish city of przemysl became the main entry and exit point of the Ukraine Amid war with Russia. Over there, more than one million civilians, mostly women and childrencrossed the border to the Polish side, fleeing the bombs Vladimir Putin. On the reverse path, approx. 20 thousand foreign fighters already answered the call of the president Volodmyr Zelensky to fight the Russians. On the Kremlin side, more than 16,000 men were hired in Syria to fight in Ukraine.

About 4,000 of these volunteers are American war veterans, who, in defiance of the White House’s recommendation, crossed the Atlantic to fight alongside the Ukrainians in the war. European veterans, mainly from the UK and the Netherlands, many of whom also have experiences in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, also came forward to fight in the so-called Territorial Defense Legion in Ukraine.

Training of volunteers linked to the Belarusian opposition in Kiev Photo: Efrem Lukatsky

American Lane Perkins arrived at the border last week. His idea is to get to Lviv and report to a recruiting post in the city. His idea is to fight the Russians face to face. “It’s a noble cause,” says the veteran of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. “This confrontation was not provoked (by Ukraine).”

A native of San Diego, California, he says he got in touch with Ukrainian recruiting groups online. Some require commitments such as handing in a passport so that the volunteer does not abandon the cause at the first setback. Others are more flexible and allow for less forced collaboration.

Screening beyond the border

Crossing the border, it is in Lviv that the volunteers are screened. Some have experience in special operations, others have links with far-right Ukrainian militias, and some just come forward to help, without any military training.

American Michael Ferkol, another US Army veteran, was living in Rome when he heard Zelensky’s plea for help from foreign volunteers in Ukraine. Of Ukrainian descent, he reported to Lviv to serve as a paramedic at the front. “He told them he could help with the wounded. But there was a Finn there saying that all he wanted to do was kill Russians,” he said.

Who decides all this is the recruitment post of the provincial government of Lviv. Shepelyak, a civil servant who prefers not to fully identify himself, handles the paperwork. “Here, everything is just beginning. But their desire to help is very important.”

Despite the attempt to organize the flow of volunteers, there are those who simply try to enter on their own and present themselves directly at the front. Angelique Osmon is another US Army veteran who intends to fight in Ukraine. She plans to leave Texas and reach Kiev via Poland. “I want to fight in the trenches and help defend Kiec,” says the soldier, of Jewish descent.

His biggest challenge is taking the combat material he used in the fights against the Islamic State to face the Russians. “We know we’re going to get a weapon getting there, but the rest of the equipment we’ll have to take care of,” he said. “Furthermore, the experience level of volunteers will be uneven.

From elite troops to inexperienced civilians

There are, however, those who are expert in combat. Dozens of ex-soldiers from the British Army’s elite Parachute Regiment showed up to fight. Often called the Paras, the regiment has served in recent years in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“They are all highly trained, and have seen active service on several occasions,” said the former regiment soldier. The crisis in Ukraine will give them purpose, camaraderie and “a chance to do what they are good at: fight”.

According to foreign veterans, they could be useful as snipers or to train Ukrainian soldiers in the use of sophisticated weapons that Western countries are sending. There is a lack of specialists who know how to handle anti-tank weapons like the Javelin, which professional soldiers train for months to use correctly.

Risks of complicating conflict

The American custom of intervening on another nation’s battlefield is not new, according to historian David Malet of the American University of Washington, DC. “This was in the late 1940s, and the most recent campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria,” he says.

But in a war as volatile and complex as this one, direct American involvement can have dangerous unintended consequences. “Some military personnel may be tempted to join Ukraine’s far-right militias or end up captured or killed,” he says. “Either scenario would give Russian President Vladimir Putin a significant propaganda victory and potentially rouse support within Russia for an attack on NATO countries.”

The worst-case scenario, Malet warned, is an incident that helps propel the United States to join the conflict. With that in mind, the Pentagon has urged its veterans not to join the conflict in Ukraine.

“The Biden administration has strongly discouraged US military veterans from joining the fight. Instead, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby suggested that it would be wiser to donate to agencies responding to the humanitarian crisis. Ukraine is a safe place for Americans to go,” Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon. “We ask you not to go. And if any are still there, we ask them to leave.”

More than 20 thousand volunteers have already presented themselves to fight, between Europeans and Americans Photo: Efrem Lukatsky

Pro-Russian Mercenaries

In Russia, Vladimir Putin gave the green light for the recruitment of 16,000 “volunteers” from the Middle East, who would join the war effort in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said the mercenaries would be sent to the breakaway region of Donbas, where much of the fighting was concentrated.

In Syria, the military has already started recruiting troops from its own ranks to fight alongside Russian forces, promising payments of $3,000 a month – an amount up to 50 times the monthly salary of a Syrian soldier. / NYT, W.POST AND REUTERS