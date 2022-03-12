Ukraine denounces mayor kidnapping by Russian troops, asks for help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked French President Emmanuel Macron and German head of government Olaf Scholz for help this Saturday (12) to free the mayor of Melitopol, who according to Ukrainian authorities was kidnapped the day before by the Russian military.

“Overnight and today, we talked to our partners about the situation of our mayor. Our demand is clear: he has to be released immediately. […] I already called Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I spoke with President Emmanuel Macron […]I will speak to whoever it takes to free our people,” Zelensky said in a video released by the Ukrainian presidency.

“We hope that world leaders will show us how they can influence the situation,” he added.

According to the Ukrainian president and parliament, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was kidnapped on Friday by Russian soldiers occupying that city in southern Ukraine, halfway between Mariupol and Kherson, because he “refused to cooperate with the enemy”.

According to President Zelensky, 2,000 Ukrainians demonstrated in Melitopol on Saturday against the Russian invasion and demanded the release of the mayor.

“Do you hear Moscow? If 2,000 people demonstrate in Melitopol against the occupation, how many must there be in Moscow against the war?” Zelensky said in a video.

Before the Russian invasion, which began on February 24, around 150,000 residents lived in Melitopol.

In addition, Zelensky said the Russian military was recording its “biggest losses in decades”.

Russia has not provided any figures on its losses since March 2, when it admitted that nearly 500 of its soldiers were killed and 1,600 wounded.

